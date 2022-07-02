RHOA: Porsha Williams says former RHOA costars are bringing the drama this season

Porsha Williams is praising her former co-stars for bringing the drama this season. Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams decided to leave the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021 and announced it to her fans in September before the cast began filming Season 14. Porsha was a main Housewife for 10 years and had so much personal growth during that time that viewers witnessed.

Now that Porsha is a fan and viewer like the rest of us, she gets to watch the show as it goes, and she has opinions on how it is going. Porsha did admit that she is watching Season 14 and is keeping up with her former castmates.

Porsha is impressed with this season and gave props to her friends for keeping it interesting for the fans.

Porsha Williams said her friends are ‘doing a good job’ this season

Porsha stepped into Amazon Live for a fan Q&A session and took the time to compliment her former co-stars. A fan wrote in and told Porsha that she was missed on RHOA, and Porsha thanked her and gave her opinion on the new season.

I’ve caught some of the episodes, and honey, they are bringing the drama,” she told the Amazon Live audience. She also added, “I’m enjoying my peace, but they are definitely bringing the drama. Those girls are doing a good job over there.”

She isn’t wrong because the ladies of the ATL have kept the excitement high this season, with the most recent episode leaving off on a cliffhanger where Marlo and Kenya were on the verge of a physical altercation at Drew’s gym.

Porsha said the ladies are bringing it this season on #RHOA🍑🔥 pic.twitter.com/2vcRb7BEby — Reality Speedd (@realityspeedd) June 29, 2022

Season 14 has definitely been high drama so far. Newbie Sanya Richards-Ross has been earning her paycheck, having problems with former friend Drew Sidora, and on the emotional rollercoaster with her husband about having another child.

Kandi Burruss is going through some lows in her friendships with Marlo Hampton and longtime friend Sheree Whitfield, who have both been going through personal obstacles with their families and loved ones.

Kenya Moore is still embroiled in her divorce and custody battle with Marc Daly and struggles with being a single mother to her daughter, Brooklyn.

The viewers, including Porsha, have a lot to keep their attention this season!

What has Porsha Williams been up to since leaving RHOA?

Porsha has remained in the public eye since leaving RHOA and even had a spin-off show on Bravo that showcased her modern family with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley and her new fiance, Simon Guobadia.

Porsha and Simon, who is the ex-husband of her former castmate, Falynn, got engaged in May 2021 after a whirlwind romance. Many fans speculated that this relationship was why Porsha decided to leave RHOA, but Porsha only said it was time to move on and begin a new chapter of life.

Porsha also said she was now financially secure and wanted to spend more time with her daughter, so a break from RHOA was needed. Her spin-off, Porsha’s Family Matters, was a hit on Bravo but has only aired for one season. She is currently planning her wedding to Simon and looking forward to their future together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.