RHOA: Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes react to trending on Twitter after Season 14 trailer release

Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes trend on Twitter after the RHOA Season 14 trailer is released. Pic credit: Bravo

The trailer for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently dropped and fans were quick to share their thoughts.

The reactions were a mixture of excitement, surprise, and even frustration as clips previewed some of the drama, revelations, and arguments the women will be a part of this season.

Many fans commented on the absence of Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes as Season 14 marks the first time in the franchise’s history that neither of the women will be part of the show.

Twitter users get RHOA alums Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes trending

Just after the release of the trailer, fans flocked to Twitter to give their opinions about the upcoming season.

Whether fans were in support of the ladies being gone, or questioning the show’s ability to be a hit without these ladies, the comments were enough to get both Porsha and NeNe trending on Twitter. This means enough users mentioned their names on the social media app at a higher rate than others and it became a visibly popular topic.

When this happened, both Porsha and NeNe sharing their reactions to fans. Porsha tweeted, “Not me & @NeNeLeakes trending. I just love y’all.”

NeNe simply said, “The love is appreciated.”

Both Porsha and NeNe have built a large fan base for themselves over the years as their popularity has grown from the show. Reasons as to why they chose to walk away from RHOA are unclear and still boil down to rumors and speculations.

Some accused Porsha of leaving to avoid any drama surrounding her new relationship with Simon Guobadia. As for NeNe, she has not completely ruled out the possibility of a return to RHOA, but feels a long conversation with Andy Cohen must happen before a decision is made.

Fans react to Porsha and NeNe no longer being on the show

The lack of Porsha and NeNe in the upcoming season was met with both praise and criticism from the RHOA fandom. Some feel that the show will still be enjoyable without them and that the new ladies will bring something good to the table. Others feel the spark may be gone now, and the show won’t be the same without them.

One Twitter user feels that NeNe wouldn’t have a strong enough storyline to justify her returning for another season. They also state that NeNe “doesn’t have any friends in the group because of her overinflated ego.”

A RHOA watcher comments on the Season 14 trailer and shares their thoughts on NeNe Leakes. Pic credit: itsna3x/Twitter

Another fan believes the absence of Porsha and NeNe can really be felt on the show. They commented, “Bravo losing Porsha, NeNe & Phaedra was the beginning to the end of this show. You definitely can feel their presence being missing. No shade against the other girls, but they can’t carry this show.”

Bravo losing Porsha, Nene & Phaedra was the beginning to the end of this show. You definitely can feel their presence being missing. No shade against the other girls, but they can’t carry this show. All the heavy hitters left. Cause this new season looks stale & stiff chi- #RHOA pic.twitter.com/SICGFQh7Ha — Bad Boy Dosii 🌫❤️‍🔥 (@dosicakke) March 30, 2022

Do you think the season will live up to the legacy of the show even without Porsha and NeNe present?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return for Season 14 on May 1, on Bravo.