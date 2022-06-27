RHOA: NeNe Leakes walks the BET Awards red carpet with boyfriend amid lawsuit from his wife

NeNe strutted on the BET Awards red carpet with her new man. Pic credit: Bravo

The former Queen of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes, might no longer be a Real Housewife, but she is still making moves. She walked the red carpet at the BET Awards on Sunday night and looked like a million bucks.

On her arm was her boyfriend of several months, Nyonisela Sioh. The pair have made headlines recently as Nyonisela’s ex-wife has filed a lawsuit against NeNe for causing her relationship with her husband to collapse.

Lawsuit or not, NeNe is showing off her man, and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She stunned last night at the BET Awards, matching Nyonisela in blue.

NeNe Leakes stunned at the BET Awards

NeNe and Nyonisela walked the red carpet at the BET Awards, with NeNe promoting her role on the BET+ new show, College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The pair matched to a tee in their navy blue ensembles.

Nene was fresh-faced with long blonde hair and simple hoop earrings. Her dress fit her like a glove in a sapphire blue curve-hugging fabric. NeNe had a constant smile on her face as she walked and posed with her boyfriend.

Nyonisela matched his lady perfectly with a patterned blue shirt unbuttoned down his chest and a black v-neck exposed. His blue pants had the same pattern, with thick black piping down the side, a black belt, and black loafers. Nyonisela wore dark sunglasses as he walked the carpet with NeNe.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is a show where eight celebrities enroll at Texas Southern University as students. The group will live together as they work toward completing a specialty certificate program alongside regular TSU students. Along with Nene, the new reality show stars ex-NBA player Lamar Odom, reality star and singer Ray J, bounce artist Big Freedia, reality star, and rapper Dream Doll, social media influencer India Love, rapper Slim Thug, and actress Stacey Dash.

NeNe Leakes is involved in two different lawsuits

In April 2022, NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta and claimed NeNe complained to executives about years of racist remarks from fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but that only NeNe suffered consequences.

The lawsuit claims that NeNe’s complaints led to her being forced off the series and that she did not voluntarily quit.

NeNe is being sued by her boyfriend’s wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. According to her, NeNe slept with Nyonisela while the couple was still together, which caused a rift in their marriage. Malomine is suing NeNe for $100,000, citing claims of mental anguish, loss of affection, and emotional distress.

NeNe denies that she stole another woman’s husband and suggests that the claim is ridiculous.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.