RHOA: NeNe Leakes honors husband Gregg Leakes a year after his passing

RHOA former star NeNe Leakes remembers late husband, Gregg Leakes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

NeNe Leakes recently went down memory lane.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took time to remember her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

NeNe took to social media and posted a series of photos of meaningful events she attended with Gregg.

NeNe lovingly kissed her late husband in one post as she wrapped an arm around him.

She closed her eyes, basking in the moment, while Gregg proudly smiled.

In the picture, she stood with former RHOA costars Marlo Hampton and Porsha Williams.

NeNe Leakes shares a special throwback photo with Gregg Leakes’

Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

NeNe looked happy while surrounded by friends and family in her social media share.

In her story, NeNe shared a very touching picture of Gregg’s last moments with her.

In the photo, she held her late husband’s frail hand on his sick bed.

Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

NeNe shared another picture celebrating her husband’s birthday. The two were sitting close together as they shared chocolate lava cake.

She simply wrote, “MEMORY LANE.”

Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

Gregg was born on August 16. NeNe recently honored him on what would have been his 67th birthday. She wrote, “I can’t believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today.”

She also shared that she couldn’t believe that he was gone. She said, “I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back.”

In the series of photos NeNe shared, there was also one of her and Gregg smiling and seemingly dancing.

She wrote, “1 year in Heaven today! We love you and miss you sooooooooo much.”

Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

NeNe Leakes said her late husband wanted her to be happy after his passing

NeNe has found love again with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh three months after Gregg made his transition.

The former RHOA star revealed in an interview with The Shade room, “I will love Gregg forever and ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone.”

During the interview, she also said that she and Gregg had difficult and tearful conversations. He told her he wanted her to move on, be happy and find love again.

Former RHOA star NeNe Leakes dismissed her lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen

NeNe was suing the Bravo network and Andy Cohen. She alleged that they discriminated against her. She even threatened to write a tell-all book that would depict her experience.

However, in a shocking plot twist, the former OG dropped her discrimination lawsuit against the network and the executive producer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.