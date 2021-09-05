RHOA: NeNe Leakes breaks her social media silence following the death of husband Gregg Leakes

NeNe Leakes shares a sweet video following Gregg Leakes’ death. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes has broken her social media silence following the death of her 66-year-old husband Gregg Leakes. Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and appeared to be doing well after undergoing chemotherapy. However, his cancer later returned and this time around Gregg was not able to beat the deadly disease.

Last week a representative for the Leakes family announced that Gregg had passed away and NeNe just shared a sweet tribute to her husband on social media.

NeNe Leakes breaks social media silence

Soon after news broke that Gregg had passed away, fans immediately took to social media to share their condolences and send kind words to the Leakes family.

However, NeNe broke her social media silence just two days ago with a sweet video on Instagram. In the clip, NeNe and Gregg are slow dancing to a love song and they appeared to be in her newly opened lounge, The Linnethia.

NeNe added a few broken heart emojis along with the video which has garnered 2.2 million likes and a slew of comments from followers, fans, reality TV stars, and celebrities. Since then the RHOA alum has posted more throwback videos of herself and Gregg looking very much in love as she continues to mourn the death of her husband.

Popular names such as Big Freedia, Michael Blackson, Trina Braxton, RHOA stars Porsha Williams, and Phaedra Parks, as well as Married to Medicine cast member Dr. Jackie Walters all commented on the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bravo family send condolences to NeNe Leakes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been getting a lot of love from her former Bravo family as Gregg was very much respected– even by those who did not get along with NeNe.

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen took to Twitter immediately following Gregg’s passing and shared, “I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team.”

Pic credit:@andy/Twitter

Several stars from the Bravo franchise also took to Twitter to send love and support to NeNe and her family.

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley understands what it’s like to lose a husband and she had some kind words for Nene. “I pray you are surrounded by family and loved ones. Rest in eternal peace Gregg,” wrote Dorinda in part.

Pic credit:@DorindaMedley/Twitter

Meanwhile, NeNe’s friend and fellow Bravolebrity Mariah Huq wrote, “My heart is heavy for my sis. She is carrying so much.”

Pic credit:@iluvmariah/Twitter

As the former Atlanta housewife and her family continue to mourn the death of her beloved husband, social media is rallying around NeNe and showing her tons of support.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.