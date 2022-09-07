RHOA: Marlo Hampton shares her biggest regrets plus reveals which Housewives she wants to return

RHOA star Marlo Hampton reveals the scene she wished didn’t make it to the show. Pic credit: @marlohampton/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers have known Marlo Hampton for a decade now. She was introduced to the show as a friend of OG NeNe Leakes.

This season, she finally got her peach and became a full-time Housewife.

However, she received some backlash as fans thought she didn’t fight fair and hit below the belt too often.

Marlo recently sat down with Hayu to answer some of their burning questions. She also shared her biggest regret, and it has to do with Kenya Moore.

The Le’Archive owner said she regretted what she said about Kenya’s mother.

She once told Kenya that the beauty queen was nasty, and that’s why even her mother couldn’t be bothered with her.

RHOA star Marlo Hampton was in tears after watching herself on the show

Marlo was asked if they were any moments that she wished didn’t make it to an episode.

She answered that there were several instances she regretted from the show, saying, “I hate when I said something bad about Kenya’s mother. I wish I would have never done that.”

Marlo revealed that she was in tears while watching the episode. She said that she doesn’t like it when things go too far.

The reality TV star also implied that she doesn’t only date “old white men.” She said she would hate for her nephews William and Michael to hear and believe that.

Marlo wants Phaedra Parks and NeNe Leakes back on RHOA

During her interview, Marlo said, “I would love to see all the OGs back.”

She added, “NeNe, Phaedra, they were great TV.”

Marlo was very humble and gave credit to the OGs. She declared, “They started this platform for us, and we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them.”

Maybe, now that NeNe dropped her lawsuit against Bravo, there would be a possibility for her to come back.

However, Phaedra recently said that she is not interested in rejoining the franchise. And Kandi Burruss boldly announced that she would leave the show if the Southern Belle returned.

The fashionista also revealed which designer brand she would want for the rest of her life if she could only have one.

She said, “Chanel, it’s classic, it’s timeless, it never goes out of style.”

Marlo also said that her favorite item in her closet is her crocodile, Birkin.

She also admitted that she would like to dress any celebrity using Le’Archive. Marlo said she created the brand with celebrities and people in the entertainment industry in mind.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 7/8c on Bravo.