RHOA: Marlo Hampton says Kenya Moore was not ‘happy at all’ that she finally got her peach

Marlo Hampton has been a friend-of on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for eight seasons. That is longer than most full-time Housewives have been on Bravo! This mysterious lady of Atlanta was in the running to hold a peach twice and finally got her chance just in time for Season 14.

Miss Hampton has had run-ins with most of the Atlanta cast at one time or another, so the current Housewives likely have mixed feelings about her full-time status.

Kenya Moore has had a long-standing feud with Marlo, and Marlo said Kenya is not pleased at all that she is a full-time Housewife. The two have battled for years, and this season will be no exception.

Marlo thinks Kenya doesn’t view her as ‘equal’

“I don’t feel Kenya was that happy at all. I feel that was all just smoke and mirrors or whatever,” Marlo says of Kenya. Marlo is referring to an interview with Kenya where Kenya said she was happy for Marlo, and that the addition of Marlo was a great move for Bravo. Kenya said Marlo’s new family dynamic as she raises her two young nephews would be a wonderful storyline for fans to follow.

Marlo continued, “I feel deep inside that she didn’t feel that I should have [a peach]. She didn’t want me to be her equal or sitting on the couch next to her.” Marlo then spoke of her many years as a friend-of, saying, “I’ve been there, but she’s always been able to feel like she had one on top of me, saying she was a peach holder. But I don’t think she was genuine at all in being excited for me.”

Marlo said she has made an effort to be a good friend to Kenya, and thought that she and Kenya were on the path to a true friendship after Season 13. “I put in the work. Like, I’m going to show this girl what being a friend is. I went above and beyond to support her and I’m just like, ‘I’m tired of you never supporting me,’” Marlo said of Kenya. “Every damn time I give, she just f*****g takes some water and throws it right in my face.”

Marlo said most of her castmates are happy for her

After the departures of longtime Housewives Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, there were spaces to fill and Marlo was an obvious choice. She clocked eight seasons in the fray and knew how to fit in with this group of dynamic women. “I’ve been here for 10 years, so it’s home,” Marlo says. “But it’s like the next level now and I’m just so excited because I know all my fans and supporters are so excited to really get to see all of Marlo, get to know all of me — besides the fashion and me and my slick mouth.”

Marlo has strengthened her friendships with the veteran, and new, Housewives. “I truly feel like Kandi was definitely happy. She’s always advocated for me to get a peach,” Marlo revealed. “Sanya is super excited. She’s a new peach holder. She’s a bubble of joy. It’s sad that Cynthia isn’t here with us to enjoy it with me. But I think for the most part, the majority are happy.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.