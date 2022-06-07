RHOA: Kenya Moore shows legs and cleavage, struts her stuff in all-white

Kenya Moore wears all white in NYC. Pic credit: Bravo

Kenya Moore doesn’t always act right, but she always looks good.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently rocked a white macrame dress and strutted her stuff in the stunning outfit, proving exactly how she won the Miss USA crown years ago.

Kenya seems to be in a much better place than she once was because her behavior on the show has changed this season.

It’s not too late for Kenya’s villainous character to emerge, but viewers have commented on how much nicer she has been lately.

However, whether she’s naughty or nice, Kenya is always fashionable, and she recently wore a white dress which proved she hadn’t lost her sense of style.

Kenya Moore struts her stuff in a sexy white dress

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked angelic in a photo where she was clad in a sexy white dress that featured a plunging neckline.

The thigh-skimming dress had long tassels hanging from the waist to the ankles, and the reality TV personality paired the outfit with clear heels.

A video was posted by Housewives fan page @atlanta_housewives and showed Kenya leaving a hotel in New York. While she resides in Atlanta, her estranged-husband Marc Daly lives in the city, and she might have been there to either drop off or pick up their daughter Brooklyn.

Co-parenting with Marc has not been easy, as a recent episode showed a frustrated Kenya trying to get her ex to spend more time with their daughter. However, the 51-year-old didn’t seem the least bit worried in the video as she smiled from ear to ear and strutted out the door.

Meanwhile, Kenya has shown a new, nicer side of herself on the show, and viewers love it.

RHOA fans are loving the new Kenya Moore

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been a villain on the show for as long as we can remember, and she plays the role quite well. However, this season it’s been nothing but positive energy from Kenya.

In the latest episode, she was a supportive friend to her former nemesis Sheree Whitfield after being stood up by her boyfriend, Tyrone. Last week Kenya also came to Drew Sidora’s defense despite their feud last season.

While we don’t know what has caused this turnaround with Kenya, viewers find her positive attitude refreshing.

“I love this Kenya Moore and Sheree friendship. It’s so genuine and I love Kenya been sticking up for her,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I love@KenyaMoore this season,” added someone else.

One viewer also wrote, “I am so happy for@KenyaMoore this SZN and the beautiful place she is in… This transformed version of clarity, support, and warmth is so refreshing.”

Are you loving Kenya Moore’s positive energy this season?

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.