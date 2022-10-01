RHOA: Kenya Moore busty in black catsuit enjoys night out with Cynthia Bailey

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey had fun together at a Mary J. Blige concert in Atlanta. Pic credit: @kenya/Instagram

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey have squashed their beef.

Kenya and Cynthia were great friends for years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cynthia was often the only person defending the former Miss USA.

However, when they went on to film Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, it was a different story.

Cynthia felt like Kenya didn’t have her back and The Kenya Moore Hair Care CEO felt like the former model was being childish and clingy.

They left Turks and Caicos not sure of where they stood in their friendship.

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey attend a concert together

The two friends seem to be in a much better place now. Cynthia took to social media to thank Kenya for inviting her to a Mary J. Blige concert in Atlanta last night.

Kenya also took to her social media to share the fun night out. She shared a picture of herself and Cynthia smiling. She captioned the post with some lyrics from Mary J. Blige reading, “No more drama.”

She posted several pictures from the show.

She also took to her IG Stories to share some of the fun night with her followers.

The former Miss USA was pictured with Cynthia and two other ladies. Kenya wore a black catsuit with some ankle boots. She looked as fit and beautiful as ever.

She smiled at the camera, her long black hair parted on the side.

Pic credit: @kenya/Instagram

Kenya recently revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that she is in a much better place in her life. She shared that Dancing with the Stars, “Saved her” and gave her some confidence back.

Cynthia Bailey has moved out of Atlanta

Cynthia also entered a new chapter of her life. She is a newlywed, and she moved to Los Angeles to be with her husband Mike Hill.

She took up acting, which had always been a dream of hers. She’s been very successful. She did a Lifetime Movie and she recently starred in the second season of Terror Lake Drive.

Cynthia was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live and was asked if she would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She played coy but ultimately said that although she’ll never say never, she wants to protect her marriage and focus on her acting career.

Andy Cohen said, “Cynthia is a class freaking act.”

He added, “By the way, Cynthia was Cynthia before she ever came on Atlanta, and she will be Cynthia after Atlanta.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.