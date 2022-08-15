RHOA: Kandi Burruss-Tucker’s stepdaughter said the show made her cry

RHOA Kandi Burruss-Tucker’s stepdaughter Kaela Tucker says the show traumatized her. Pic credit: @kpt__ /Instagram

Kandi Burruss-Tucker’s stepdaughter Kaela Tucker recently spoke out about her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

RHOA’s Kandi Burruss-Tucker and Todd Tucker tied the knot in April of 2014.

The pair have two kids together, Ace, born in 2016, and Blaze, born via surrogate in 2019.

Both Todd and Kandi each also had one daughter from previous relationships before they got together: Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss.

Kandi’s stepdaughter Kaela recently made an appearance on her show, Speak on It.

She revealed to Aone that she had cried multiple times after watching the show and that some viewers’ comments have been very traumatic for her.

Kandi Burruss-Tucker’s stepdaughter Kaela Tucker reveals the show has made her cry

Kaela revealed that some comments from fans have been brutal for her to digest. She also had trouble with the way the show is edited.

“I was like, ‘This is horrible,'” she said. “Even people commenting saying certain things, even from the show, how they edit things. This was very new to me.”

She added, “I’m a loving person… I was like, ‘This is horrible. Why would people do this?’ And that’s honestly the reason you don’t be seeing me on TV for real because I can’t.”

Kaela was very transparent about how the show affected her, saying, “It was a lot of emotional trauma back then. I used to cry a lot.”

Kaela Tucker shared her thoughts on her dad’s parenting

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Todd was talking about setting up a trust fund with Kandi. He said he would want his children to be paid sporadically rather than in a lump sum.

Fans had a lot to say after the episode and thought that the former producer was harder on his eldest daughter. They also said he was too strict when it came to spoiling his children.

Kaela set the record straight on her stepmother’s show and said she agreed with her father’s views on the trust fund. She said, “I kinda agree with my dad though. I feel like we should get stuff sporadically.”

Marlo Hampton has been coming after Kandi lately, echoing a view that her mother, Mama Joyce, had expressed. She said Todd came up when he married Kandi and that she takes care of him financially.

Kaela disagreed. She said she had always lived a life of luxury even before Todd married the Grammy Award winner. She bluntly said, “I’ve always seen stuff. Like this isn’t new. He worked at BET.”

Kaela even pointed out that she grew up living in a New Jersey penthouse with an amazing view of New York City. She said, “We was good, we had a good lifestyle. I lived in a penthouse in Jersey overseeing New York. I think that’s pretty good.”

Kaela says she doesn’t see her stepsister in NYC

Kaela also revealed that even though they both live in New York City, the only time she sees Riley is at family functions or when they are all staying at their parents’ house.

She opened up about her lack of a friendship with her stepsister saying, “We don’t see each other, we don’t call each other, we don’t text each other. Yeah, I mean that’s the real.”

However, she added that she held no ill feelings towards Riley and that she would always be there for her. She said, “She’s enjoying herself, enjoying her life. I told her, that if she needs me, call me. I’m a cab away, train away. I am here.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo