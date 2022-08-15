RHOA: Kandi Burruss-Tucker rejects Marlo Hampton’s apology

RHOA Kandi Burruss-Tucker refuses Marlo Hampton’s apology. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

The drama continued on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta after a major blow-up that happened at dinner on the cast trip to Jamaica.

In short, Kandi Burruss-Tucker is done giving Marlo Hampton any passes.

The two friends came to a major disagreement at the end of last week’s episode titled, A Rum Punch to the Gut.

In last night’s episode, Marlo tried to apologize to Kandi and recognized that she went too far when she went after her husband.

However, the Grammy Award winner was not having it. She told Marlo, “Keep your mother****king apology.”

Kandi was tired of Marlo trying to get a rise out of her, hitting below the belt, and then acting as if nothing had happened.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Marlo Hampton tries to apologize to Kandi Burruss-Tucker

During an explosive dinner, Marlo told Kandi she chose her mother over her husband, Todd. She also said Todd came up because of Kandi and that she takes care of him financially.

Marlo even went as far as to say that the former Xscape singer is only known in Atlanta, to which Kandi replied, “I am worldwide b***h.” Marlo kept pressing Kandi and trying to make small talk, but the No Scrubs writer told her not to speak to her anymore.

The Le’Archive owner then told Kandi that she needed to grow up, which she later ended up apologizing for.

Kandi said multiple times on the show and in her confessionals that she was tired of Marlo acting out of the line and then wanting to go back to their friendship as if nothing happened.

Marlo on the other hand felt like Kandi was being childish for not wanting to speak to her.

Kandi Burrus-Tucker takes to Twitter to double down on rejecting Marlo Hampton’s apology

Kandi took to Twitter to double down on her stand. While the episode was airing, Kandi tweeted up a storm and retweeted some fan comments.

In one tweet, she answered a fan who said she was stealing her “keep your apology” line. She wrote, “Use it! We gotta let people know that they can’t talk to us crazy & it be ok just because they said ‘sorry’… Keep yo mfing sorry!”

Kandi, who “never skips a beat or a bag,” told her fans on Twitter that they could purchase her B****h I’m Worldwide merch. She wrote, “It’s a double whammy!” and added the link to her online store.

The OLG restaurant chain owner ultimately said she was very disappointed in Marlo’s attitude.

She said she was the most excited for Marlo to get her peach and had been rooting for her — only for Marlo to turn around and come after her all season long.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.