RHOA: Kandi Burruss says ‘no’ to former friend Phaedra Parks’ possible return to the show

Kandi Burruss talks about reuniting with former friend Phaedra Parks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is the longest-running cast member of the franchise and has been on the show since the second season.

Most RHOA fans hardly know what a show would be like without Kandi, and it appears that she has no intentions on leaving anytime soon, and said she likes being a Housewife.

But there have been swirling rumors about the return of former Atlanta Housewife and current star of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star, Phaedra Parks, being brought back into the fold to hold a peach once more.

Kandi and Phaedra were close friends at one time, but that all came to a head during Season 9, when Phaedra accused Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, of attempting to drug and sexually assault Housewife Porsha Williams.

Phaedra was fired from the show after the reunion, and fell out of the Bravo spotlight for several years, until RHUGT Ex-Wives Club began to air on Peacock.

The resurgence of interest in Phaedra rejoining her former cast has Kandi speaking out, and she has made it clear – she wants nothing to do with Phaedra.

RHOA: Kandi Burruss wants fans to support Phaedra Parks

After years of being tight with Phaedra Parks, too much damage has been done and Kandi Burruss is rejecting any speculation that she would star with Phaedra again.

“No, no,” Kandi said, when asked if she would ever share the screen with Phaedra. “I mean, I’m just being honest.” She did acknowledge that fans do want Phaedra back, admitting, “I understand the fans want to support her, and I say, ‘Sure, support her.'”

Kandi said in an interview in March that the situation with Phaedra could not be fixed, revealing, “I just don’t think she and I need to interact.” Kandi likely has nothing to worry about, because Phaedra herself said she has no interest in getting her peach back, saying, “I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do,” she said. “No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, okay?”

Does Kandi plan to leave RHOA after this season?

Regardless of the rumors that she is leaving her coveted Housewives spot, Kandi said it is not even on her radar. “I don’t really think about it,” said the Grammy-winning songwriter. “It’s going to be what it’s going to be. I enjoy being a part of the Bravo family. Regardless of whatever, I’m still part of it.”

She also isn’t counting out any possible Bravo spin-offs, like her highly-rated show, Kandi and the Gang. “For everybody who speculates if they’re going to see me on Bravo, they’re going to see me on Bravo,” Kandi teases. “One way or the other, I’ll be here.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.