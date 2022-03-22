RHOA: Kandi Burruss says Marlo Hampton already confessed to talking behind her back in new season

Kandi Burruss teases drama with Marlo Hampton. Pic credit: Marcus Ingram/Bravo

Kandi Burruss has been teasing the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and viewers will see some drama between her and Marlo Hampton. Kandi already knows that Marlo talked behind her back because, well, the fashionista has confessed to doing just that!

The newly-minted peach holder is known for stirring the pot. Don’t expect anything less from Marlo when viewers see her as a full-time cast member for the first time.

Kandi Burruss says Marlo Hampton confessed to talking behind her back

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star just shared some more tidbits about the show’s upcoming season.

So far, we haven’t seen a trailer for Season 14, and there is no release date yet, but Kandi has been whetting viewers’ appetite regarding what’s to come.

During a recent chat with Ebro in the Morning, Kandi dished about her new spinoff Kandi & The Gang, and she noted that Marlo attended the premiere party to support her.

While there, Marlo confessed that she talked about Kandi behind her back during filming for RHOA.

“She was like ‘I’m just gone tell you now, you [gonna] be mad at me again when you see the stuff I was saying behind your back.'”

Kandi continued, “She’s like ‘I don’t know maybe I should just tell you now, so we ain’t gotta fall out again.’ I’m like, ‘yeah I don’t even wanna hear it right now.'”

Kandi Burruss recently teased fallout with Marlo Hampton while filming

During another interview, Kandi had previously spilled some tea about her and Marlo and admitted that they butted heads while filming the new season.

The reality TV star teased lots of drama to come on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, including issues between her and Marlo.

“Marlo and I bump heads really bad this year,” confessed Kandi while on The Wendy Williams Show, where she noted that there was a big blowout between them.

However, Kandi admitted that while she wasn’t sure they could bounce back from the incident, they have since made up.

Although Marlo has warned her castmate about talking behind her back, who knows how Kandi will take it when the show airs, and she hears exactly what Marlo had to say about her. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Aside from Kandi and Marlo, the Season 14 cast includes Kenya Moore, second-time Housewife Drew Sidora and returning OG Sheree Whitfield. They will also welcome four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross to the cast.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.