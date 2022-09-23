RHOA: Kandi Burruss is not buying Marlo Hampton’s ‘rehearsed’ emotional story at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burrus wants Marlo Hampton to take some accountability. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Kandi Burruss-Tucker recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live.

A fan called in and asked her if her perception of Marlo Hampton had changed after the reunion. She also asked why Kenya Moore doesn’t show the new peach-holder any compassion, as they have endured the same traumas.

Kandi paused to take in the questions. She admitted that people might think she was, “Cold-hearted” for what she was about to say, but she decided to speak on it anyway.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that she felt like Marlo’s tearful apology was rehearsed.

She said she felt like the Le’Archive owner was trying to avoid taking accountability and that’s why she revealed all the horrible things that happened in her childhood and adolescence.

Kandi said, “The speech was rehearsed, especially when she went back to each person.”

At one point during the reunion, Marlo pointed to each person to explain why she felt she didn’t belong.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion Marlo Hampton revealed feeling unworthy

Marlo said she wondered why she wasn’t being made a full-time Housewife on the show. And she revealed that she felt like she didn’t fit in, with Kandi who is a Grammy-Award singer/songwriter, Sanya Richards-Ross who is an Olympic gold medalist, or Kenya, a former Miss USA, etc.

On Watch What Happens Live, Kandi pointed out that Marlo was apologizing a lot from the beginning and then went into the things that happened to her. She said, “To me, it’s like how do a lot of people you know cover up some of the things that they’ve wronged people is to bring up their traumas and to make you feel sorry for them.”

The songwriter made it also clear that she knows and believes that Marlo has experienced trauma in her past, but she doesn’t feel it should be used as an excuse for her to treat people badly.

Marlo Hampton accused Kandi Burrus-Tucker

Throughout the season and even during the reunion, Marlo said that Kandi was only known in Atlanta, which prompted Kandi to reply with this now iconic phrase, “B**h, I’m worldwide!”

Marlo also said that Kandi slept around and that her husband Todd Tucker, is a kept man. But, what infuriated the Shape of Me lyricist, is when Marlo said that she never helped anyone, especially in the Black community.

Kandi lost her cool at that point and told Marlo she tried to help her in so many ways on and off camera. She reminded her that she even got on another show thanks to Kandi. But Marlo only gave the credit to Todd.

Fans seem to agree with Kandi that Marlo is playing the victim to hide her bad behavior.

One viewer wrote, “I agree with Kandi. Marlo always wanna play victim & blame her trauma for her bad behavior instead of just owning up to it whenever someone calls her out about it.”

Pic credit: @jaysrealityblog/Instagram

Part three of the reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will air next Sunday, and viewers will see if the other ladies got some resolution.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c.