RHOA: Kandi Burruss dishes on Porsha Williams’ new show and her relationship with fiance Simon Guobadia

Kandi Burruss dishes on former castmate Porsha Williams. Pic credit: Marcus Ingram/Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss shared her two cents about former castmate Porsha Williams amid her whirlwind romance with Simon Guobadia.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see how the RHOA cast reacted to the revelation that Porsha is now engaged to Simon, because she has since quit the show. But we did get a glimpse into their relationship on the spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters.

People were shocked when news broke that Porsha was not only dating Falynn Guobadia’s now ex-husband but that they were planning to get married. It all seemed very fast for viewers who saw Porsha befriending Falynn last season when she was still married to the 57-year-old businessman.

Critics are not the only ones who feel that Porsha and Simon are moving way too quickly, Kandi recently reiterated the sentiment as well.

Kandi Burruss dishes on Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s relationship

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and during her appearance, Porsha was a topic of conversation.

Kandi was asked about Porsha’s relationship with fiance Simon Guobadia, and she admitted that their relationship does seem to be moving fast.

“I like Simon, this is not against him,” said Kandi. ‘I do feel like she moved on pretty fast.”

Kandi then noted that it’s the engagement and not the dating part of the relationship that she has an issue with.

Kandi reflected on Porsha’s previous relationship with her ex-fiance Dennis Mckinley which moved very fast as well. However, Kandi noted that when she had expressed her opinion about that relationship it caused tensions between her and Porsha.

“Me and her had this argument before when I told her I felt like she was moving too fast in the last relationship,” confessed Kandi. “And she was mad at me for saying something and so I promised I wouldn’t speak on her relationships anymore so I need to shut up right now.”

Kandi Burruss says Porsha’s spinoff show was ‘good TV’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was on WWHL to plug her new spinoff Kandi & the Gang but the discussion turned to Porsha’s spinoff which recently aired on Bravo.

The show shed more light on Porsha and Simon’s surprising relationship along with her family’s reaction to their newfound romance. Porsha’s ex-fiance Dennis and his mother were also cast members on Porsha’s Family Matters but she got a lot of heat from viewers regarding her behavior.

However, Kandi admitted that she was a fan of Porsha’s show when asked to give her opinion about it.

What Did Kandi Burruss Think of Porsha's Family Matters? | WWHL

Watch this video on YouTube

“Oh I loved it,” said Kandi. “I love the show. I thought it was a really good show because I mean, it was good TV.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.