RHOA fans want ‘justice’ for Sheree Whitfield as Season 16 cast is revealed

It’s time to get excited about The Real Housewife of Atlanta’s Sweet 16 Season because Bravo just announced the full cast.

After months of waiting for word about the peaches joining Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore — who announced their return some time ago — now, we have an answer.

Season 16 is scheduled to start filming any day now and we’re excited to find out what the women have in store for us, with this fresh crop of women.

Last season was a major disappointment that sparked tons of criticism from long-time viewers of the once-beloved franchise.

The negative responses sparked rumors of a major cast reboot, that turned out to be true.

We discovered months ago that Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards Ross got their walking papers.

The always-booked and busy Kandi Burruss also grew frustrated waiting on word from the network during the long hiatus, and she decided to leave the show.

So, who are the women holding peaches this season?

Here’s what we know about the RHOA Season 16 cast

We didn’t have this news on our bingo card today but Bravo surprised us with an update about the RHOA cast.

The post on their Instagram account read, “INTRODUCING OUR SWEET RHOA PEACHES FOR SEASON 16.”

The names listed were Porsha Williams plus the only two cast members who made the cut from Season 15, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora.

Porsha’s bestie, Shamea Morton Mwangi, who’s been a friend on the show in previous seasons is now a peach holder.

They also noted, “Cynthia Bailey returning as friend & new ladies Angela Oakly, Brittany Eady and Kelli Ferrell!”

“We said THAT 🍑 #RHOA,” the Instagram caption read.

You’ll notice that OG Sheree Whitfield wasn’t on the list, and unless Bravo made a major typo, that means the mom of three has been fired again.

This marks the third time that Sheree has been asked back, and then let go and RHOA fans are not happy about that.

RHOA fans want ‘justice’ for Sheree Whitfield her departure from the show

Meanwhile, RHOA fans are shocked that the network once again played in Sheree’s face after bringing her back for the umpteenth time.

After the cast list was shared online, RHOA fans took to the comments to defend the She by Sheree founder.

“poor Sheree getting the axe yet again 😩😂🙈,” wrote a commenter.

“Um, what about @shereewhitfield ?! Please don’t tell me she was fired, my heart can’t take that. She is QUEEN of RHOA!!!” said someone else.

A Bravo fan exclaimed, “Justice for Sheree 😢.”

Someone else reiterated the sentiment adding, “JUSTICE FOR @shereewhitfield !!!!! WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL @bravoandy.”

Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

“No Sheree no show,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.