RHOA: Drew Sidora is ‘hot hot’ in sky-high platforms and colorful swimsuit

Drew Sidora stuns in a flattering bathing suit and high platform heels. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Drew Sidora shocked the internet once again while rocking an amazing colorful bathing suit.

Drew Sidora, the multi-faceted actor, singer, and now well-loved Atlanta housewife, has done it again in her eloquent manner of looking stunning.

Drew wore a one-piece bathing suit with intricate designs.

The bathing suit consisted of the colors red, black, white, yellow, and green.

Drew accessorized the entire fit with a pair of strappy black pumps that elongated her legs.

Drew also accessorized her poolside look with a pair of shades with a white trim that tied the entire look together.

The reality star captioned her photo by saying, “Fan me off I’m Hot Hot Hot.”

Drew received much love from a former co-star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and fans

Although Drew Sidora has only been a part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta crew since season 13, Drew has managed to make many friendships.

One of which was with Porsha Williams.

Porsha Williams is a former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta who made her debut in season 5 of RHOA but sadly did not join the ladies for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Despite Porsha not being a part of Season 14 with the rest of the crew, Porsha and Drew remained close friends.

Porsha commented on Drew’s bathing suit photo agreeing with Drew on how stunning she looked.

Porsha commented, “HOT [fire emoji].”

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Drew Sidora’s fans flocked to her comment section to compliment her on her outfit.

One fan shared how good Drew looked and expressed how excited they were to become one of her new followers.

The fan said, “The way you ate that girl up! I had to hit that follow button and come and say HEYYYYY GURLLLLLLL[purple heart emoji] LOL [ sideways laughing emoji].”

Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Drew Sidora is still going strong with her Drop It With Drew program

At the beginning of season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora introduced her program Drop It With Drew to the ladies.

Drop It With Drew is a program that claims to help women lose weight naturally through detailed workouts and meal plans.

Drew has attributed much of her weight loss success to the program and included a shameless plug for Drop It With Drew in the hashtag portion of her swimsuit post.

Drew Sidora has been a great attribute to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and viewers will have to tune in to see what other great things Drew will bring to the table in the seasons to come.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.