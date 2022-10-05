RHOA: Drew Sidora in silver mini dress strikes a pose with Porsha Williams

Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams pose for a picture together at a gala for the nonprofit organization Street Dreamz. Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

The gala benefiting the nonprofit organization Street Dreamz was a star-studded event in Atlanta this weekend.

Drew Sidora was in attendance, and she dazzled in a silver mini dress, showing off her recent weight loss.

She accessorized with some diamond stud earrings and shimmery sandals.

The actress posed for a picture with former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Keshia wore a black gown with a high slit. She kept it simple but enhanced her look with a red lip.

Porsha wore a beautiful green gown with long sleeves with green jewels around the high neck and shoulders that added a glamorous effect to her dress.

The dress highlighted her hourglass figure. Porsha wore her hair parted to the side with loose curls.

Drew posted the picture on her social media with the hashtag #RealAtlantaBeauties.

RHOA star Porsha Williams attends gala with her fiancé

Porsha took to social media to share a series of pictures and clips from the event. She attended the gala with her fiancé Simon Guobadia.

The two plan to marry soon and have started planning the festivities. Last year, she shared that they would have three weddings.

Porsha revealed recently that her sister Lauren Williams and her good friend Shamea Morton will be bridesmaids.

She shared a picture standing with Simon in front of Rolls Royce, seemingly just arriving at the event.

The couple smiled at the camera and at each other with a loving gaze.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted a picture with Daytime Emmy winner Jeannie Mai Jenkins and her husband, rapper Jay Jenkins aka Jeezy.

She wrote in the caption, “What a joy it is to give back and be a blessing to others!” She added, “Honored to join The Street Dreamz Foundation at the Annual 2nd Sno Ball Gala.”

Jeezy helps at-risk youth through Street Dreamz Foundation

Jeezy is the founder of Street Dreamz Foundation. The goal of the nonprofit is to help at-risk teenagers reach their highest potential through education and motivation.

On the website, his statement reads in part, “I aim to fulfill hopes and dreams for youth in underserved communities.”

He added, “I want to be more than just a mentor that they see every so often, but someone they can depend on daily as a symbol of hope and support. Therefore, I established The Street Dreamz Foundation and am passionate about its initiatives and impact.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.