RHOA: Cynthia Bailey shares more details on her split from Mike Hill

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were stunned to learn that Cynthia Bailey had filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Mike Hill.

She has now given more details as to what drove her to make that decision.

Cynthia explained that she felt like the couple was losing the friendship element of their relationship.

She added that friendship was an important thing for her in marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been married before, and she explained that she now knows what she needs in a romantic partnership, and friendship is not something she’s willing to sacrifice.

She told RHOC star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp on their podcast Two T’s in a Pod, “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

She further explained that while she finds love to be super important, she finds that friendship is also very important and must be present, unfortunately, that just wasn’t the case with Mike.

RHOA: Cynthia Bailey is not yet divorced from Mike Hill

Cynthia revealed that even though she doesn’t regret her decision to file for divorce from Mike, the process hasn’t been easy.

She explained to Teddi and Tamra that she has “good days and bad days.”

The former model also explained that she still considers Mike her husband because the divorce is not finalized yet. She admitted that she only took off her ring once the separation announcement was public, despite them having had issues for months.

She said, “I took my ring off the day of the announcement but until then, I had it on all this time. Although, we were going through some things. It’s just weird, you guys.”

It seems like there is an opportunity for the pair to work things out.

Cynthia also explained that the divorce hadn’t been finalized yet, so they’re still technically married, “I still feel like he’s my husband,” she said.

Cynthia Bailey said she still loves Mike Hill

A few weeks ago, Cynthia removed her husband’s last name from her social media pages, along with their pictures. And a couple of days later, she posted a picture of the two with the announcement that they had decided to separate.

She told the ladies on the podcast that she wanted to announce it on the first day of BravoCon so that her news would get absorbed by some other things at the three-day event.

At BravoCon, she explained that she will always love Mike and that she’ll miss what they had. She said she was thankful that they were still friends.

She told Us Weekly, “I love Mike. I’ll always love Mike. We’re friends. But I’m really excited that this wasn’t like ugly, horrible divorce where we couldn’t be friends.”

At the time, she also explained that distance and her acting career had played a role in driving them apart. But Cynthia said that she will always be a romantic at heart.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.