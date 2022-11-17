RHOA: Cynthia Bailey revealed that she is in love

Former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey recently filed for divorce but said she’s in love. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Thompson/AdMedia

Cynthia Bailey recently announced that she filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Mike Hill.

However, she recently teased fans by saying she had just started dating and was in love.

The former model posted a picture of whom she was dating on her social media.

Cynthia looked gorgeous with her hair slicked back, showing off her beautiful smoky eye and natural look. She wore a black top with a plunging neckline.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings. She looked straight at the camera while tilting her head to the side.

She captioned the picture, “Just started dating someone a couple of months ago. MYSELF. I am in love!”

She added some hashtags, such as “Self-Love” and “LakeBailey,” dropping her estranged husband’s last name and their hashtag, “Chill.”

Cynthia Bailey filed for divorce

Last month, Cynthia announced that she filed for divorce from Mike Hill in a joint social media post that has since been deleted.

The couple wrote in part, “While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

They thanked their fans for their continued support and said they would be moving forward in new chapters of their lives.

The couple found love on The Steve Harvey Show. But Cynthia opened up to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on their podcast Two T’s in a Pod about what led to their separation.

Cynthia explained that she got busy with her acting career. And she explained that other things happened that made her feel like they were losing the friendship element of their relationship. However, she decided to pump the brakes before it got ugly.

She said that she had good days and bad days. She explained that she still felt married in many ways. And that she had only recently removed her wedding bands from her finger. She waited for the divorce announcement to be official. However, their divorce is not yet final.

Cynthia Bailey got nominated for an ARTA

Most reality tv fans will be glued to their TVs tonight. The 9th edition of The American Reality Television Awards show will air at 8/7c. The show will be hosted by Two Can Play That Game actress Vivica A. Fox.

The award show will last an hour and will feature 21 categories, such as Outstanding Game Show, Best Editing, and Best Feel Good Show.

The show’s mission says, “The American Reality Television Awards supports, examines and redefines the art of reality in media by rewarding excellence, encouraging experimentation and recognizing that the public is the heart of our industry.”

It will be a great night for reality tv watchers! And, even better for RHOA and Cynthia fans. Cynthia was nominated for The Reality Royalty award.

She left the show after its 13th season. She wanted to protect her new marriage to Mike, as she felt reality tv had torn down her relationship with Peter Thomas. And they ended up getting a divorce on the show.

The RHOA alum also recently appeared in the first edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alongside some OGs such as Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, and LuAnn de Lesseps.

Fans of Cynthia will be rooting for her tonight, and hopefully, she will take home The Reality Royalty award.

To find out more, visit TheARTAs.com or text the word ARTAs to 40691 for updates.