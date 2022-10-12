RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey announces separation from Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are calling it quits after two years of marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cynthia Bailey officially has no more chill.

The day before her second wedding anniversary, Cynthia and her husband, Mike Hill, announced they were pulling the plug on their marriage, shocking Bravo fans.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple, who currently reside in Los Angeles together, announced, “While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

The couple continued, “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends, and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.”

This announcement came on the heels of Cynthia removing her married last name from her Instagram bio, along with most of the pictures of the couple together. Cynthia was still sporting her five-carat wedding ring in recent pictures.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will remember the journey that Cynthia was on to become Mrs. Hill during Season 13, which was full of COVID-19 scares and her strong desire to keep the perfect wedding date of 10/10/2020.

RHOA: What went wrong between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill?

When the couple married in October 2020, they thought it would be forever, and so did fans of Cynthia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Faithful viewers of RHOA watched Cynthia go from engaged to married to divorced from her ex-husband, Peter Thomas, and fans rooted for her to find true love and happiness. Her wedding and troubled marriage to Peter were heavily featured on RHOA, and viewers were excited about the new chapter in her life when she met Mike in 2018 while on Steve Harvey’s talk show.

When the Fox Sports broadcaster came along, so did her true love, and her famous hashtag #Chill.

But in a joint statement, the couple said, “No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends.”

Cynthia and Mike also said they have many wonderful moments as husband and wife that will be cherished.

But it wasn’t always roses and romance. In November 2021, Mike was accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to an anonymous woman via Snapchat. Mike boldly denied any wrongdoing on his part and even threatened legal action.

Cynthia Bailey left RHOA to protect her new marriage

After 11 seasons as a star on the hit series, Cynthia shocked fans by leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She claimed she did so because she wanted to protect her marriage after seeing how her divorce from Peter played out.

Cynthia was trying to prevent the “reality TV curse, “but it looks like the couple could not avoid it. Cynthia did go on to star in the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and rumors have swirled that she could also join the Beverly Hills franchise because she lived in Los Angeles after relocating for Mike.

She is currently pursuing an acting career, so she may stay in Los Angeles. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Cynthia will hold a diamond anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.