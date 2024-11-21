Reza Farahan teases Shahs of Sunset return with OG’s and newbies

Bravo viewers have been begging for the return of Shahs of Sunset since the popular series was canceled.

However, fans might be getting their wish because star Reza Farahan recently teased its return.

In a recent interview, he broke the news and noted that we should expect to hear more in 2025.

Given that the revamped show has yet to be publicly announced, Reza spilled more tea than we expected during his chat.

He didn’t name the new cast but hinted that it would include OGs and some younger newbies thrown into the mix.

Those OGs will likely include Reza’s bestie, Mercedes Javid, and Golnessa “GG” Gharachedaghi, all major players in the first installment.

A lot has changed since we last saw the cast, but one thing remains: GG, Reza, and Mercedes have remained close friends.

Reza Farahan teases the return of Shahs of Sunset

Shahs of Sunset was canceled after nine seasons on Bravo, but Reza shared some surprising news about the show during his appearance on Jeff Lewis Live.

Jeff, who’s also in talks for a new reality show on Bravo, found out about the return of the series because they are working with the same production company.

After getting Mercedes to spill the tea about the revamped show, he prompted Reza to share more.

“Where are we in these discussions?” he asked.

“Allegedly, there are things going on behind the scenes,” Reza confessed. “Hopefully we’ll know something after the first of the year.”

OGs and newbies will make up the new cast

During his chat with Jeff, the Shahs of Sunset star was also asked about the new cast.

Reza, GG, and Mercedes will seemingly be the only OGs returning with some fresh faces in the mix.

“If you go on my Instagram…you can see pictures of myself, Golnesa, and MJ with a group of Persians you may not have known before that are much younger and way more attractive than the previous cast,” hinted the 51-year-old.

Someone that we’ve seen a lot on Reza’s page is Persian fashion guru Reza Jackson.

The duo has posted several videos together, which suggests that he might be one of the new cast members.

“If this show were to, I guess, come to fruition, do you see it as like there’s half OGs and half new? Jeff questioned.

“Yes, definitely,” responded Reza.

Check out Reza’s interview on Jeff Lewis Live.

Shahs of Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix, Peacock, and other subscription-based services.

