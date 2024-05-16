Reza Farahan regrets friendship with Jill Zarin and says she’s ‘a little off-putting’

Jill Zarin did Reza Farahan dirty when they competed on the latest reality TV show, The Goat, and now he’s calling her out!

If you haven’t watched the Amazon series, this might be the perfect time to grab your popcorn because some drama kicked off between Reza and Jill.

Reza slammed the former Real Housewives of New York star in a recent interview and expressed regret for letting her into his life.

This isn’t the first time that the Bravo star has blasted Jill over her seemingly cut-throat gameplay on the show, even calling her a “b**ch” in a clip from the trailer.

Looking back, Reza has no regrets about the words he used to describe his former friend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, he had some more colorful words for the outspoken RHONY alum during a recent interview.

Reza Farahan has some choice words for RHONY alum Jill Zarin

Reza held nothing back during a chat with Us Weekly about his experience on The Goat.

When he was asked about calling Jill a b***h in the trailer, the Bravolebrity reiterated the sentiment.

“I usually don’t lead with regrets in my life. I hate that emotion. I regret letting Jill into my life,” said Reza. “At the time, it was how I felt. And honestly, Jill is a little bit of a b***h.”

Things didn’t go as planned for Reza, who formed an alliance with Jill in the house, which negatively affected his gameplay.

“She acted like a beast in the house — kind of like she did on Below Deck,” said Reza, referring to Jill’s controversial appearance on the Bravo show.

“She acted like she owned the mansion and that production were her servants, which was a little off-putting,” he added.

Nonetheless, Reza had a great experience with his other castmates, whom he called “wonderful human beings.”

“People really showed me how good they are. Most people — not Jill — but most people did.”

Reza accuses JiIl Zarin of doing him dirty on The Goat

Reza has learned a lesson from his time on The Goat, and he had some advice for the next batch of hopefuls while throwing more shade at Jill.

“If you’re going to be on a competition show, watch out for the old lady on the show,” said the Shahs of Sunset alum. “She probably might do you dirty at the end. That’s some training for you.”

Meanwhile, Jill is oblivious about her behavior, which is very on-brand for the former RHONY star.

When the media outlet asked her about Reza’s opinion of her, Jill confessed she didn’t know about his recent digs.

“I don’t think I saw that. I haven’t seen that yet,” she admitted. “You’ll have to tune in and see what happens.”

The Goat is currently streaming on Prime Video.