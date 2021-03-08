Return To Amish: Jeremiah faces family upheaval, will Sabrina stay sober?

The cast of Return to Amish will feature two original members and two newbies.

After a two-year hiatus, Return to Amish is coming back to TLC. The show, which tells the stories of ex-Amish as they try to establish their lives outside of the insular world where they grew up, will feature the return of two original cast members who will be joined by two new members navigating the world of the Amish.

Original cast member Jeremiah Raber and his wife Carmella have returned. Jeremiah, whose troubling life journey began on Breaking Amish and continued on Return to Amish, continues his search to uncover the secrets of his past. He will hunt for his biological family, but false leads and a family tragedy will threaten to derail his search.

Sabrina Burkholder, an original cast member of the show along with Jeremiah, will juggle a fourth pregnancy and her relationship with the baby’s father, Jethro. Sabrina will celebrate one year of sobirety after years of drug abuse and a 2018 heroin overdose which nearly took her life.

This season will introduce two new cast members named Rosanna and Maureen, Amish women who will travel to join Jeremiah, Carmella and Sabrina as they shed their former conservative lifestyle and enjoy new experiences outside of their secular world.

TLC’s press site revealed that fans can look forward to storylines that will keep them glued to their television sets as the cast navigates major life issues that threaten to derail their happiness.

Jeremiah is reunited with his biological family

Jeremiah and his wife Carmela will be heavily featured this season as a couple who are looked up to for advice in navigating the English ways of life.

They tied the knot in 2016 but less than a year after getting married, Carmela left her husband and moved to Washington state with her children. This came on the heels of a domestic dispute when Jeremiah was arrested for abusing his wife, reported International Business Times.

Jeremiah leaned heavily on Amish patriarch Mary Schmucker for advice during that troubling period. He and Carmela would mend their fractured relationship and she has joined him on his journey to uncover the secrets of his past.

Jeremiah said in the teaser seen above, “I was adopted into the Amish community when I was 1 1/2 half.” Jeremiah also revealed his biological family was unaware of his existence.

Soap Dirt reported that Jeremiah will meet his birth father who wants to build a relationship with him. This story will be explored as well as Jeremiah’s opportunity to reunite with other members of his biological family including his grandmother. They will reportedly speak over the phone and have an emotional conversation.

Sabrina is sober and ready to make amends

Sabrina has endured many rough patches since escaping from the Amish life in TLC’s original series, Breaking Amish. She is a mother of three children and is interested in turning her life around for good after a past drug addiction led to the loss of custody of her two older daughters, Oakley and Arianna as reported by People Magazine.

In Touch reported Sabrina gave birth to a son, Zekiah Brysen Nolt with Jethro Nolt in 2019. This season Jethro plans to propose to Sabrina, whom he has known for many years due to their connection with the same Mennonite church. She is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

Sabrina Burkholder poses with boyfriend Jethro Nolt.

The Season 6 premiere episode of Return to Amish airs Monday, March 22 at 9/8c on TLC.