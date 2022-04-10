Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith talks daughter’s American Idol journey

Ava Maybee on Hollywood Week on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

When Ava Maybee came onto American Idol, she wanted to make it on her own talent.

What fans quickly learned, though, was that she had music in her blood.

Ava’s father is Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

While Ava wanted to get by without cashing in on her father’s name, he is still very proud of how she has done so far on American Idol.

Chad Smith comments on Ava Maybee’s American Idol journey

Chad Smith appeared with his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates on Howard Stern’s show on SiriusXM and talked about his daughter’s performance on American Idol.

Stern, who worked on America’s Got Talent for four seasons, is a big American Idol fan and wanted to know more about Chad’s daughter.

He asked if Chad coached her when it came to her performing Stevie Wonder’s Lately for her audition.

Chad joked that he of course did because he is “known for my pipes.” He then went on to say how proud he is of his daughter.

“I’m so proud of her. It’s a really good experience for her,” Chad said. “She’s a great kid, she’s having a good time.”

Chad said that Ava is up early every morning working on her performances for the show and is putting in the work.

The Chili Peppers then remembered going to a Los Angeles Lakers game and hearing a great performance of the National Anthem. They thought they recognized her and it turned out to be Ava Maybee.

“I was thinking Ava is going to win American Idol,” Howard said. “She’s a very talented girl, she can really sing.”

When he mentioned Ava having an advantage because of her dad, Chad stopped him.

“[Ava] is very good about making sure that [her music career is] not this nepotism thing. She’s for her whole career…she does not go down that route,” Chad said. “She wants to do it on her own.”

Ava Maybee in American Idol’s top 24

Ava Maybee followed up her audition with solid performances in Hollywood Week, and the next step was the top 24 in Hawaii on Sunday night.

It will then be time for the fans to vote to keep singers on the show.

As for Howard Stern’s commendation and her dad’s comments, Ava took to Instagram to thank them for the interview.

“This interview is so special to me. Thank you so much @sternshow,” she wrote.

