Rebecca Parrott’s daughter Tiffany threw a lot of shade at her mom and 90 Day fans are divided

Rebecca’s daughter made some serious claims against her mom, Rebecca and viewers took sides. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany, the daughter of 90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott, took to Instagram to throw serious allegations and shade at her mother. Rebecca’s critics and fans saw her post and reacted differently, with some taking Tiffany’s side and others Rebecca’s.

Tiffany and Rebecca have been estranged at times, which was evident on the show, but they have also gotten along on it. Since Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance aired, they have filmed several makeup videos on YouTube, alluding to the fact they were in a good place.

It’s unclear what triggered Tiffany’s public outburst and defamation of her mom’s character, but she did take her claims pretty far. Tiffany generally spoke to the notion that Rebecca was a deadbeat mom, that Rebecca has said some very toxic and manipulative things to her, and that her mom severely damaged her mentally.

90 Day Fiance fans had differing views about Tiffany Smith’s opinions of Rebecca Parrott

Rebecca has amassed a ton of fans and is well-liked for her charisma. Tiffany wants her mom’s fans to know about the things she’s done in the past to greatly affect those around her in a negative way.

Onlookers were divided on which side to take after hearing these troubling claims from Tiffany.

One well-known 90 Day fan page, @90daytrollin, posted a screen capture of what Tiffany wrote in her since-deleted post about Rebecca.

In the caption they wrote, “WOW this is Rebecca’s daughter I never knew Rebecca was a deadbeat.”

Another fan page with a differing opinion didn’t buy the things Tiffany was saying, and reposted the same post from Tiffany and captioned it, “For the record, I’m team @tlc_90day_rebecca all the way.”

Those critical of Tiffany’s allegations chose Rebecca’s side. Pic credit: @this_mommy_says_bad_words/Instagram.

Rebecca Parrott seems to unbothered by her daughter Tiffany Smith’s claims

Amid the wild allegations from her daughter, Rebecca has not had a public reaction to it. Her Instagram since the craziness has featured art that she and Zied bought, a video of herself mad at critics for saying the art was bad, and a tribute post to Zied where they also shouted out a bar.

It could be that Rebecca doesn’t want to fan any flames, or that she thinks her daughter is being outlandish. Either way, Tiffany’s views are out there, and many 90 Day viewers saw it.

