Rebecca Parrott’s daughter Tiffany posed in black bikini to show of her weight loss progress

90 Day Fiance fans saw Rebecca Parrott’s daughter Tiffany several times on the show and she has a social media presence among the 90 Day community.

Tiffany shared a photo where she looked confident in a black bikini while posing for a bathroom mirror selfie.

On Instagram, Tiffany had previously expressed the difficulty she was experiencing losing weight but she appears to have overcome those hurdles and is now showing off her slim figure.

90 Day viewers saw Tiffany caution her mother several times on the show. Off-screen, Rebecca and Tiffany’s tumultuous relationship was nasty and public at one point.

The mother-daughter duo did make a popular YouTube makeup tutorial video before they had their most recent falling out.

Rebecca Parrott and her daughter Tiffany had a nasty feud

Although Rebecca and Tiffany seem to be on good terms now, it has not always been that way.

Zied Hakimi is Rebecca’s fourth marriage and Rebecca has three children in total including Tiffany, who she has not always had custody of.

On Tiffany’s old Instagram account, she publically called her mother out and bashed her as a parent in late August 2021.

Tiffany drove the notion that Rebecca was a deadbeat mom, claimed that Rebecca said some very toxic and manipulative things to her, and that her mom severely damaged her mentally.

After initial silence regarding Tiffany’s outburst. Rebecca responded, but not in a brash way.

Rebecca was on a getaway with Zied and acknowledged that her family was going through a rough time. She let 90 Day fans know that she would be keeping her response to Tiffany’s claims private and that she had nothing but unconditional love for her children.

Rebecca and Tiffany appear to be doing much better and sometimes spend time together. Tiffany even has a picture with Zied on her Instagram.

Rebecca and Zied are fan favorites of the franchise who continue to appear in various 90 Day spinoffs.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.