Reality Steve slams claims he’s responsible for backlash toward Connor Brennan

Reality Steve addressed backlash for releasing a false spoiler that Connor Brennan was returning to The Bachelorette.

Connor “the cat” was flooded with hate comments from critics even after denying that he would appear on the show again.

After a brutal tweet from Connor, the hate turned toward Reality Steve with fans accusing him of being responsible for the negativity.

Reality Steve said he isn’t responsible for hate toward Connor Brennan

Reality Steve, whose real name is Steve Carbone, immediately clapped back at claims that his incorrect information started the hate.

“I just said that Connor was going to be on the show and turns out he wasn’t,” Steve wrote to his blog. “I don’t know why that turned into an abundance of hate thrown his way which THEN turned into it being my fault. What?”

He continued on to say that although the information he’d been given was wrong, he hadn’t put any negative slant to it throughout his announcement.

“So if now I’m supposed to control the thoughts and actions of trolls on the internet, I might as well just never write another word again,” Steve wrote.

He doubled down by writing that Connor would have received a negative reaction even if the rumor was true, and that he was not responsible for the wave of hate.

Fans slammed the blogger after Connor wrote a series of tweets reacting to the hate and seemingly connecting it to the “spoiler” by Reality Steve.

Bachelor fans accuse Steve Carbone’s ‘spoiler’ of fueling hate

Connor’s fans rushed to support him in the comment section as well as to pin the blame on Steve.

“reality steve is the worst – always just saying s**t without real evidence and then not taking accountability for the negative reactions he starts,” one popular response read.

“I love how RS always claims he finds ‘toxic bachelor nation’ (as he calls it) deplorable Then he puts out baseless content like this for the same ‘toxic’ humans,” wrote another fan. “And of course now it’s crickets from him, can’t even be bothered to apologize.”

The spoiler blogger did update his claims to say he now believes he was given false information but did not apologize to the contestant.

“Please, don’t put this on me,” Steve wrote in his blog.

It appears clear that Connor will not be making a return to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Season, but fans still don’t know how the dual Bachelorette format will work.

Reality Steve seemed eager to put the false information behind him as he promised more information about the show in the future.

The Bachelorette returns on Monday, July 11, 2022 on ABC.