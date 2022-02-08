Reality Steve calls out Bachelor Clayton Echard for not listening to the women on his season

Reality Steve accused Clayton Echard of not listening to the women on his season. Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve did not hold back on what he really thinks of Bachelor Clayton Echard this week.

Bachelor nation’s resident spoiler spokesperson called out Clayton for not listening to the women from his season and instead favoring season villain Shanae Ankney.

Reality Steve accused Clayton Echard of ignoring his contestants’ concerns

After Clayton chose to keep Shanae around for yet another week, Reality Steve took to Twitter to critique The Bachelor’s words and actions on the show.

He also implied on Twitter that Clayton’s public apology to Elizabeth Ankney may not have been entirely sincere.

“So we all remember Clayton’s apology to Elizabeth, right? He basically said if he knew then what he knew now, he would’ve kept her over Shanae,” he wrote. “But he’s now being told by all the women about her behavior and STILL didn’t eliminate her.”

Reality Steve continued to voice his frustration with The Bachelor in a second tweet

“Remember how we’ve constantly been told how Clayton is great w/ kids?” he wrote. “I guess now we know how he’ll handle his kids poor behavior after they whip up some tears and half a** apologize. A slap on the wrist.”

He was referring to Clayton’s decision to keep Shanae for yet another week even after being confronted by the women in the house. Shanae, in order to keep her position on the show, apologized to the women before bragging about her acting skills.

Fans appeared largely to agree with the Tweet, with several viewers even chiming in to say that the women should have left the show entirely after Shanae received another rose.

Clayton Echard has received backlash from fans and his contestants for his actions on the show

Reality Steve is not the only one to question Clayton’s decision-making skills when it comes to Shanae. Recently eliminated contestant Lyndsey Windham also alleged that Clayton knew more than he was letting on.

The Bachelor also received his fair share of backlash from fans for his decision to eliminate Elizabeth Corrigan instead of Shanae.

The tension in the house itself has also been rising past a sustainable level, with several of the women growing more vocal about their frustration with Clayton and the cameras.

It appears the plotline surrounding Shanae may finally be coming to a close, however, with this week’s episode ending on the dreaded two-on-one date.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how the cliffhanger plays out.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.