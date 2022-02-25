Real Housewives of Salt Lake City spotted filming in Scottsdale AZ

The ladies of Salt Lake City were filmed in Arizona this week. Pic credit: Bravo

Filming for Season 3 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is underway, and viewers are anticipating it will be drama filled. The ladies are currently filming in Arizona for what is likely a cast trip.

Witnesses have seen the Housewives around the desert town of Scottsdale, and social media posts show their activities while they were on vacation.

And yes, even Jen Shah was there, enjoying the last few weeks before her trial starts.

The Housewives leave their mark on Arizona

Fans in Scottsdale, Arizona, captured footage of the ladies around town and shared it on social media. Many posts show Jen, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose tooling around the Old Town section of the upscale community.

Old Town is a vibrant part of the city, full of smaller neighborhoods known for restaurants and galleries, and would offer many opportunities for the ladies to let loose.

The Housewives hopped on an Arizona Party Bike, which is a pedal pub crawl, and the company confirmed that the women rode the bike for several hours on Tuesday. The five women were pictured in a selfie with their pub crawl guide, party captain Kevin. Their photo was featured on the business’s Instagram page.

A representative from the city of Scottsdale confirmed that Bravo production did file for and receive permits to film around the Phoenix suburb, known as the Beverly Hills of the Desert.

Notable for being missing from the group were Mary Cosby and Jennie Nguyen. Mary Cosby left the show in February after failing to attend the reunion. Jennie was fired from the show in January after only one season after offensive social media posts from her past were discovered.

Andy Cohen has hinted that there were two new ladies joining the cast, but Bravo has been quiet on who they are, and they were not shown filming with the women in Scottsdale.

The trip comes just days before the first installment of the three-part reunion airs this Sunday.

Fans were surprised to see Jen Shah on the cast trip

Jen joined the ladies on the trip, which stunned many fans. She is set to go to trial next month for her indictments of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Although Jen pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on $1 million bail last year, the terms of her bail state she is not to travel outside the state of Utah without prior permission.

Last week, Jen’s legal team filed a court document requesting that the government be prevented from using any clips from the show in its case against the star.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo. The three-part reunion kicks off on Sunday, February 27.