Real Housewives of Dubai: What do we know about the new franchise?

Caroline Stanbury of Ladies of London will be a star on Real Housewives of Dubai. Pic credit: Bravo

The Bravo universe was rocked when Andy Cohen announced in November 2021 that Housewives were going global. He revealed that the next franchise of the iconic reality show was heading to Dubai.

Since the announcement, more information is now known about the series that is set to air in 2022. The cast was known only to Bravo at the time, but now the new Housewives are being made public and are about to become household names.

The newest Housewives series was described as shining a light on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to the Bravo press release.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai,” Andy said, “and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

And our newest Housewives are…..

British star Caroline Stanbury was assumed to be in the cast from the moment the show was revealed to the fans. Caroline was already a Bravo star, being a main member of the Ladies of London cast for all three seasons of the show. The beautiful blonde Brit, podcaster, and mother of three has lived in Dubai for the last six years.

Andy never outright confirmed she would be a part of the new series, but viewers knew the chances were high, and they were right. Caroline will once again be on Bravo screens.

Another Caroline will be a Dubai Housewife – Caroline Brooks, known on social media as Caroline DXB. She is Afro-Latina and a single mother of one, originally from Boston. She is a high-powered real estate agent in Dubai, where she has lived for the past eleven years.

Dubai socialite Chanel Ayan is known as the first supermodel in the Middle East. Originally from Kenya, she was the first black model ever to grace the cover of a Dubai magazine. She is married and has one son named Taj, who is fourteen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emirati native Sara Al Madani is a single mom, serial entrepreneur, and public speaker. She is the CEO of Halahi, a personalized celebrity video shoutout service, and holds an honorary Doctorate in Business Administration Leadership and Women Empowerment from Eton University.

Jamaican-American fashion designer Lesa Milan Hall is an entrepreneur living in Dubai with her husband and three sons, Maximilian, Sebastian, and Kristian. She is the founder of children’s educational brand My Little Makers, which produces early development toys, books, and media. She is also the founder and chief designer of maternity fashion brand Mina Roe.

Rounding out the cast is Dubai socialite Nina Ali, a super influencer and founder of Fruit Cake, a premium bakery. Originally from Lebanon, she goes by The Lipstick Mommy socially, and is married to British businessman Munaf Ali. They have three children – Nour, Ayan, and Sophia.

Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ 🌴 🇦🇪 Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! Tweet using #RHODubai or #RHODXB to cast your vote, we'll be announcing the winner on Friday! pic.twitter.com/BlHIJAyVZV — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 1, 2021

Is Lindsay Lohan joining the cast?

It was rumored that Lindsay Lohan would be a candidate for a Dubai Housewife. She lives in Dubai and even had her own reality show at one point that focused on her life abroad, called Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which aired very briefly on MTV.

However, at the time of the show announcement, Andy said the cast had already been picked, but it would be cool to have the famous child star as a Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will debut in 2022 on Bravo.