Denise Richards stunned in plunging lingerie as she looked forward to the end of the week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Denise Richards looked to be welcoming in the end of the workweek a little early as she stunned in some fabulous new attire.

The 51-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen got her Friday vibes on while posing in a stunning outfit.

Seen leaning forward with her hands pushing against her thighs to add some stability to the off-kilter posture, Denise was a vision in a plunging bodysuit that looked fit for a variety of occasions.

With the one-piece ensemble wavering somewhere between a swimsuit and a flirty bedroom garment, the Wild Things actress sizzled while showing off her toned physique.

The black suit sported a plunging neckline with a bejeweled design going along the bust line and culminating down around her lower belly, giving the wearer some added wow factor.

Denise kept her long locks down to hang around her shoulder and front in a gorgeous waterfall of waves as she gazed directly at the lens for a fierce stare.

Her eyes appeared to have nice sweeps of defining mascara around them while her face was a flawless, golden hue, and her lips were tinted with a taupe color.

Denise captioned the shot with, “Is it Friday yet?” and her fans and fellow celebs alike all seemed to be on the same page regarding their opinions of her sizzling pic.

Baywatch alum Carmen Electra was one of the first stars to praise Denise for her skin-baring look, writing, “Stunning babe!”

Others joined in, telling Denise they’d like to see her back on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as they dropped their jaws over her latest online share.

Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

“Please come back to rhobh. It needs you,” shared one follower, as another wrote, “Come back to housewives!”

Someone else threw a little shade at the actress while also clearly celebrating the star as they said, “If you can afford it, any day can be Friday!”

Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

This is not the first time Denise has ushered in a day of the week by going for a sultrier look, with the actress previously sharing another stunning photo with fans to get the workweek started on the right foot.

Denise Richards sizzles in jeweled bikini for Monday vibes

Earlier this summer, Denise got the week started off with a huge bang when she posted a snap of herself soaking wet and clad in a bikini that looked to be made entirely out of clear gems.

Denise could be seen popping up out of the water, her wet hair slicked back off her face and her eyes focused intently on something off-camera.

A full face of makeup was visible to add some extra glamor to the shot, and her skin glistened from the pool’s droplets.

Despite a very public falling-out between herself and former RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna, Denise has suggested that she misses being on the reality show and would enjoy making a return at some point.

Time will tell if the actress will come back to being a Real Housewife, but in the meantime, it’s clear that the star still holds her fans captive with her continuous online shares and amazing new ensembles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.