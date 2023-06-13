Razvan Ciocoi defends Amanda Wilhelm: ‘Her heart is pure gold’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie Razvan Ciocoi has nothing but nice things to say about Amanda Wilhelm.

This season, 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Amanda, a 31-year-old widower who found love on TikTok with Razvan after losing her husband, Jason, to cancer.

So far this season, 90 Day Fiance viewers have expressed mixed emotions about Amanda dating so soon after Jason’s death.

Many have voiced that Amanda needed to focus on healing and enroll in therapy rather than dating so soon after losing her husband.

Following the June 11 episode, in which Amanda flew to Romania to meet Razvan in person for the first time, Razvan took to his Instagram Story to praise Amanda after it seemed he was reading some negative remarks about her online.

Razvan began his message, “I want to talk about Amanda, the most incredible woman I’ve ever known. Her heart is pure gold, and as a mother, she is beyond extraordinary.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Razvan Ciocoi sings Amanda Wilhelm’s praises

“Do you have any idea how much courage it took for her to stop onto that show?” the TikTok star continued.

Next, Razvan came for his own critics, who he insinuated have been questioning his success as a social media star and performer.

Razvan had only nice things to say about Amanda. Pic credit: @soyrazvan/Instagram

The Romanian native expressed that he’s been working “tirelessly” since he was 15 years old, “pouring his heart and soul” into his dreams.

Apparently, Razvan feels as though he and Amanda have been judged unfairly and ended his message by telling his followers that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is “just a TV show.”

“Superficial judgments reveal narrow minds,” he added.

What is Razvan and Amanda’s relationship status?

So, could Razvan’s statements mean that he and Amanda are still together? That’s hard to say.

Amanda had been liking Razvan’s posts on Instagram for a while, then stopped for several months but tapped the heart icon on his most recent post, seen below.

For her part, Amanda has been pretty quiet on Instagram and TikTok these days. The last post she shared on Instagram was a preview clip from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is from May 23, and her last TikTok was recorded on May 31.

It’s unclear whether Amanda and Razvan are still together, but judging by the way things started off during their first in-person encounter, it didn’t look too promising.

For starters, Amanda wasn’t exactly thrilled that Razvan stuck his tongue in her mouth when they kissed at the airport. Then, she seemed perplexed that he sleeps with a box of tissues next to his bed, and she complained that he didn’t make room for her things in the bathroom.

But, during a preview for next week’s episode, Razvan revealed that during their first night together, Amanda was “a little horny” and ended up giving him a sizeable hickey, so it looks as though their physical connection, at least, is strong.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.