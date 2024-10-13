Rayne and Chidi ‘uninvited’ from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Apparently, one of this season’s couples won’t be joining the rest of the cast for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

Fans of the franchise look forward to the end-of-season Tell All because that’s where we get the dirt on each couple, specifically things that happened off-camera.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to eight new couples.

New Mexico native Rayne, 37, and her Nigerian boyfriend, Chidi Ikpeamaeze, 33, are two of the newcomers, and their storyline is already off to a rocky start.

When Rayne arrived in Nigeria to meet Chidi in person for the first time, she was disappointed to discover his no-sex-before-marriage rule.

In addition to Rayne feeling let down by Chidi after revealing his unexpected chastity, Chidi’s sister is leery of Rayne’s behavior and intentions.

Rayne has been leaking information about her and Chidi’s relationship on social media

Things aren’t going that great for Rayne in Nigeria, to say the least.

We believe that Rayne and Chidi have split based on Rayne’s social media activity.

Rayne went on record claiming that she and Chidi are no longer together, seemingly breaking her NDA.

Now, Rayne is dishing on her and Chidi’s invitation to this season’s Tell All, and according to the chicken farmer, she and her alleged ex-boyfriend won’t be in attendance.

Rayne claims she and Chidi were asked not to attend the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All

Not only that, but Rayne claims 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were in for a treat because she was going to serenade us on national TV.

Taking to her Threads account, Rayne wrote, “LOL, me who has no guts singing in front of people was willing to since chidi wanted to hear me sing so bad and I loved him.”

According to Rayne, she had planned on performing Mariah Carey’s song, Don’t Forget About Us, at the Tell All … “preferably without crying.”

“But luckily we were both Uninvited due to all the negativity,” she continued.

“As well as that can’t be done on television, finding out last minute,” Rayne added. “This was before all this hatred towards me started spilling out all over the internet. Just saying.”

Would 90 Day Fiance viewers miss Rayne and Chidi at the Before the 90 Days Tell All?

90 Day Fiance fans may have mixed feelings about Rayne and Chidi’s absence from this season’s Before the 90 Days’ Tell All.

With all of the drama unfolding in their storyline this season, along with their extracurricular activity on social media, there is plenty that host Shaun Robinson could have conjured out of these two.

Nothing has been confirmed other than Rayne’s claims, so we’ll have to wait and see if she and Chidi skip out at the Tell All.

In the meantime, plenty of drama remains to come, including increasing tensions between Rayne and Chidi’s sister, Victoria.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.