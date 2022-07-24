Raven Gates turns 31 and celebrates with a night out

Raven Gates turns another year older. Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Raven Gates Gottschalk has had a lot to celebrate in the past year of her life, her first year in her 30s.

Now Raven is happily going into year 31 as she celebrates with a night out with her loved ones.

After getting married and becoming pregnant, Raven and her husband, fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Adam Gottschalk, had their baby boy this year and named him Gates.

Raven talks about how she always welcomes another year of life and birthdays and getting older doesn’t bother her.

She shows her gorgeous self out with her baby and Adam on her special day, as well as what they did to celebrate her turning 31.

As well as celebrating with the two people she loves the most, Raven received many birthday wishes from her friends and fellow alums of the franchise.

Raven Gates Gottschalk celebrates her special day turning 31

Raven posted multiple photos to her Instagram page showing a day date with Adam and Gates eating tacos with all of the fixings.

She and Adam also got all fancied up for a night on the town, and Raven showed them driving to dinner with music blasting, as Raven sang along to the music and put sunglasses on.

Both she and Adam ordered some martinis and showed some PDA in the restaurant where they ate and had drinks.

Raven ended the night with some sparkler candles on a cake just for her, as well as a sweet, heartfelt card with a handwritten message from Adam.

She captioned her pictures and post by saying, “31 ✨ My birthday has been simply perfect. Growing older has never been scary to me. I always welcome a new year. (mostly bc I’m so glad to be out of my 20s! LOL) & diving into my 30s like I have this past year – & last year was the best year of my life. Here’s to another year of the best year of my life. 🥂 ✨”

Bachelor Nation alums wish Raven Gates a happy birthday

Joelle Fletcher, a former Bachelorette, who recently got married to her winner, Jordan Rodgers, was the first to comment on Raven’s post as she exclaimed, “Happy birthday gf!”

Amanda Stanton, who is currently planning for her upcoming wedding and has announced both of her daughters will be in her wedding party, stated, “Happy birthday angel.”

Madison Prewett, who was the runner-up in Pilot Peter Weber’s train wreck season of The Bachelor, wrote, “So unbelievably beautiful [heart-faced emoji].”

Annaliese Puccini and Jade Roper, who were both on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, added their birthday wishes as they posted respectively, “Happiest birthday [cake emoji]” and “Happy Birthday, Raven! [two red hearts].”

Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Bachelor Nation loves Raven’s attitude of welcoming another year of growing older, and wishes her the happiest year yet!

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.