Raven Gates shows off adorable baby bump comparison with Ashley Iaconetti

Raven Gates Gottschalk showing off her adorable baby bump, Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Raven Gates Gottschalk and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon are both pregnant with their first babies and are due within a few weeks of each other!

Bachelor Nation alums Raven Gates and Ashley Iaconetti soon-to-be moms

Raven Gates Gottschalk, a contestant from season 21 of The Bachelor (Nick Viall’s season), ended up as the runner-up to season 21 winner, Vanessa Grimaldi.

Raven then went on to appear in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, where she met her now-husband, and father-to-be of her child, Adam Gottschalk. While they didn’t leave the show engaged, they did continue to date.

After continuing to date, and remaining a couple, Gates and Gottschalk got engaged in June 2019 and wed in April 2021. The date was pushed back due to the pandemic and COVID-19.

Raven and Adam are expecting their first child, a boy, on January 25, 2022, so only a couple of weeks away!

Ashley and Jared – finally rock solid

Also expecting their firstborn, and a boy as well, are Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon.

Their due date comes shortly after Gates and Gottschalk’s, and baby boy Iaconetti-Haibon is set to arrive in this world on February 10, 2022.

Ashley and Jared have kept quiet about their baby boy’s name, only dropping a few hints here and there. Fans have been kept in suspense and waiting to hear the name they have come up with when Baby Boy Iaconetti-Haibon is born soon!

Iaconetti and Haibon first met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 in 2015. While Ashley fell head over heels for Jared, he just wasn’t there yet.

In what seemed like a whirlwind relationship, where Ashley wanted to be together, and Jared didn’t seem that into it, they finally started dating in 2018. Jared proposed to Ashley on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and they got married in August of 2019.

With both due dates so close together, Raven posted a side-by-side photo of her and Ashley, saying, “When you only have 1 outfit on rotation from here on out,” adding a crying-laughing emoji at the end.

Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

With only a few weeks left before delivery, both girls appear to love wearing their comfy outfits only, complete with black, stretchy leggings and maternity tees.

Being in your third trimester of pregnancy, you can never have enough comfortable, large, stretchy clothes. That, or you can resort to wearing all of your husband’s large tees to fit over your ever-growing belly! Good luck to both Raven and Ashley in their upcoming deliveries!

