Raven Gates Gottschalk stuns with a new hair makeover — See her new locks

Raven Gates, a new mother and recent wife to her fellow Bachelor Nation alum husband, Adam Gottschalk, has recently gotten some love for something else.

In Bachelor World, Raven has always been known to have long, straight, almost black-colored hair.

However, it appears that Raven wanted a new hairstyle and a new color to celebrate the start of summer.

Raven Gates Gottschalk shows off her hair makeover

On her Instagram page, Raven posted a video of herself as viewers know her, with shiny, straight, black locks.

But as the video changes, Raven shows off a new look. Instead of her dark hair, she is replaced as a redhead, complete with inches cut off and new layers added.

Not only did Raven flaunt her new red locks, but she also paired the style with red lipstick, a red tank, and a full face of make-up. She captioned the video, “A little change up for the summer ☀️.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans loved what they saw

The first four to comment on Raven’s post were three alums who couldn’t get over how great Raven looked with the new hair color.

Madison Prewett, the runner-up in Pilot Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, posted twice, saying, “LOVE” and “Hot mama.”

Amanda Stanton, who has been on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, commented, “STUNNING 😍,” and Becca Tilley, who just recently announced her public relationship to Hayley Kiyoko, gave Raven four heart-faced emojis.

Adam Gottschalk, Raven’s husband and father to their firstborn son together, Gates, exclaimed, “Ok wifey 🔥🔥.”

Other viewers stated how good Raven’s hair looked and how beautiful she is, while one other fan posted, “Love this!! The highlights just brings out the caramel brown in your eyes ❤😍.”

Raven and Adam’s relationship timeline

While the two met and fell in love on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, they actually didn’t get engaged until June of 2019.

Due to the global pandemic, the duo wasn’t able to get married right away. In fact, after a few setbacks and postponements, they were finally able to wed in April of 2021.

Shortly after, Raven got pregnant, and they announced her pregnancy in July of last year. Baby Gates made his appearance in January of this year, and the parents have been over the moon in love with their first child.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.