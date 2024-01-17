Raquel Leviss says Tom Sandoval is too ‘stubborn’ to leave the home he shares with Ariana Madix

Thanks to Scandoval, Vanderpump Rules is poised to continue for years, even without Raquel Leviss.

But that doesn’t mean she’s ready to stop talking about the show.

The former pageant queen, who indulged in a months-long relationship with Tom Sandoval behind his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back, has been spilling all sorts of intel since bailing on the show, much to the chagrin of merciless producers who wanted to capture the aftermath of her stay in a mental health facility.

And now, thanks to her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, we’re getting commentary from Leviss on many more things. Don’t expect her to stop talking about Sandoval, Madix, or anything related to Vanderpump Rules anytime soon.

If Raquel plays this well, she can have a successful podcast that offers intel on the show as it’s playing out, giving viewers a unique perspective as a former cast member who doesn’t have to sing the show’s praises to avoid a lawsuit.

On the second episode of the aforementioned podcast, Raquel delved into the drama surrounding Madix and Sandoval, who live together in the beautiful home in Valley Village they purchased in 2019.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval will face off on Vanderpump Rules Season 11

In the official Vanderump Rules Season 11 trailer, Sandoval and Madix face off several times. At the same time, Lisa Vanderpump has questions about why the pair remains in the property despite not speaking.

As always, it’s a valid point from the forward-thinking restauranteur, but if recent reports are to be believed, Madix isn’t in the home of her own volition.

Madix is suing the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman and requesting a “partition of real property by sale,” which would force a sale of the residence and push them to divide the proceeds, according to the suit obtained by People.

The Dancing With the Stars powerhouse doesn’t believe that dividing the property in any way is feasible as it’s a single-family dwelling, and doing so would “substantially diminish the value of each owner’s interest.”

If Madix gets her way, the home the pair worked so hard to purchase would be sold, meaning neither could live in it any longer.

Madix, whose profile catapulted overnight thanks to the infamous cheating scandal, clearly wants to get what she knows she’s due and be done with Sandoval and the home to forge ahead on her new path.

Ariana’s career is flourishing post-Scandoval

Her career is scaling new heights every day, and she has a hot new man, so it’s easy to see why she’s ready to put this chapter to bed- just not the same bed Tom welcomed Raquel into.

Never one to mince words, Leviss was asked why the pair are still living together and whether she believes it’s for a plot on the veteran reality series.

“Tom doesn’t want to lose that house, and I think he’s being stubborn with not letting Ariana buy him out,” Leviss dished, adding that she believes he didn’t break things off with Ariana sooner because “he wanted that house.”

Leviss cited Sandoval and Madix’s more humble days when they lived in the apartment Tom once shared with Kristen Doute as a reason for him not wanting to downgrade his property.

While Raquel believes the Valley Village home brought the bitter exes comfort and happiness at one point, she believes Tom is “having a really hard time letting go of that house.”

Raquel calls Tom’s tactics a ‘power play’

Raquel characterizes Tom’s actions as a “power play,” but is Team Ariana on this one because Tom cheated on Ariana. Therefore, she thinks Ariana shouldn’t be the one to leave.

With Vanderpump Rules Season 11 creeping up on us, there’s plenty of drama to look forward to.

With Raquel out, Madix and Sandoval will be joined by Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies when new episodes get underway.

It’s also possible that Scandoval will be a distant memory very quickly because the show is cooking up another cheating scandal, including Schwartz and Scheana.

Yes, really. It’s pretty unbelievable, but those pesky trailer editors like to be messy!

Vanderpump Rules returns on Tuesday, January 30 at 8/7c on Bravo.