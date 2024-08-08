Raquel Leviss reveals whether she’d return to Vanderpump Rules after Scandoval

Raquel Leviss became one of Vanderpump Rules’ most-talked-about cast members last year when news broke of Scandoval.

For those uninitiated, the term was coined after Tom Sandoval indulged in a months-long affair with Raquel behind girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back.

Almost 18 months later, the drama surrounding the scandal has mostly died down, but Raquel opted to walk away from the hit reality series in the aftermath.

On her podcast, Raquel Goes Rogue, the former cast member has been vocal about how she felt about how producers and her castmates handled the situation.

As a result, it seems she’s burned all bridges with Bravo, never mind the show that propelled her to reality TV infamy.

In a new interview with US Weekly, Raquel opened up about whether she’d return to Vanderpump Rules, and the answer might surprise you.

What would it take to bring Raquel Leviss back to VPR?

“It would take all-expenses paid therapy. I would need a therapist on call and therapy sessions after every single filming session,” she told the outlet.

“I just don’t know if I see a path forward because it’s not a healthy dynamic,” she affirmed.

“I’m trying to protect my mental health, and I’m trying to live an authentic life.”

With Vanderpump Rules currently on hiatus for an undetermined amount of time, there’s no telling how the cast will look when Season 12 hits the air.

Producers made the mistake of fast-tracking Season 11 to capture the fallout of Scandoval.

By the time the season hit the air, it was months after the scandal, and thanks to interviews and podcast appearances, every development had been overexposed.

As a result, the season was a dud, and it is unclear whether it can be revived with an epic shake-up.

Vanderpump Rules can only survive with a shake-up

Truthfully, the current cast has done all they can, and the show is far removed from what it was when it kicked off a decade ago.

At that point, everyone was working for Lisa Vanderpump in SUR, and the show followed the trials and tribulations of twenty-somethings who made bad decisions.

It’s hard to imagine Ariana returning for another season because her career away from the show has exploded with brand deals, Broadway, Dancing With the Stars, and Love Island USA.

The rest of the cast—James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz—will probably be back if asked.

Rumors have circulated that some of them could be shipped to The Valley, the successful VPR spinoff.

It would be interesting to see how Raquel approaches a comeback, but it would only work if there were a way forward for her with the returning cast members.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-11 on Peacock.