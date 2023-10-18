Raquel Leviss reveals how much she raised selling controversial Scandoval auction items

Disgraced Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss has seemingly turned her controversial Scandoval affair into some funds for charity.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel blew up the Vanderpump Rules world with the bombshell news that she’d engaged in an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

The affair was even more devastating due to Tom still being in a committed relationship of almost a decade with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Since facing severe criticism for the affair, Raquel has committed to remaining in her “healing era,” at least according to her Instagram bio. And that seemingly also includes moving on from the past and using her Scandoval drama to raise money for charity.

After posting a TomTom hoodie and lightning bolt necklace up for auction, Raquel shared her intention to use the funds raised to donate to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Health.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a recent post to social media, Raquel revealed just how much she was able to raise for both items.

Raquel Leviss raises thousands for mental health charity

Initially taking to her Instagram Stories, Raquel explained her desire to “let go” of things that no longer serve her and the direction she wants to take her life.

“Letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore. And as I’m cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering,” she stated in the video. “I just don’t want to see them.”

To combat the negative memories the items brought to her, Raquel said she was creating a fundraiser in honor of World Mental Health Day.

Now that the auction is closed, Raquel shared more Instagram Stories and revealed how much she managed to raise for both auction items.

The TomTom hoodie, which the beauty pageant contestant wore and promoted on social media during her affair, sold for an impressive $9,400.

Pic credit: @rachelleviss/Instagram

And for the necklace, Raquel was able to raise another few thousand dollars, though not quite as much as the hoodies.

The necklace topped off and was sold for $4,750.

Pic credit: @rachelleviss/Instagram

Raquel was raked over the coals for flaunting her affair with Tom in Season 10

At the Season 10 reunion, both Raquel and Tom were held to account for their poor choices. However, Raquel received even more backlash for her arrogance in practically flaunting her affair while filming for the show.

A couple of notes of contention surrounding her behavior included a scene in Season 10 that found Raquel shopping with co-star Charli Burnett and purchasing a lightning bolt necklace.

When asked if it was a nod to Tom, who is well known for wearing a lightning bolt necklace of his own, she agreed that it at least played a part in why she wanted the necklace so badly.

After being called out by Lisa Vanderpump for the “provocative” act, Raquel confessed to “cringing” at her own behavior.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.