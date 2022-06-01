Raquel Leviss feels pressured to pick sides amid Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce drama

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss weighed in on feeling pressure to pick sides amid Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce. Pic credit: Bravo

Raquel Leviss is seemingly feeling the pressure to pick a side when it comes to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom ended their marriage after over 12 years together. Although their split seemed sudden to the Vanderpump Rules fanbase, there were reports that intimacy had been lacking for the couple. Katie also previously revealed the end of their union had been “building up.”

Since their split, both parties have maintained that there is plenty of love and respect between them despite the fact that their marriage didn’t work out.

However, according to Raquel, she and other members of the Vanderpump Rules cast are feeling the impact of the break-up and are currently trying to navigate the change in dynamic.

Raquel Leviss admits Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s split has changed the ‘dynamic’ of the group

While speaking to Page Six, Raquel revealed her current feelings surrounding Katie and Tom’s split, and as it turns out, she’s having a tough time choosing sides considering she’s friends with both of them.

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” she told the outlet while attending Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s sixth annual World Dog Day. “It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them.”

Raquel also noted that she wasn’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast member feeling this way. When the outlet asked whether it was more Katie or Tom making her feel that way, Raquel deflected to another co-star who has apparently been more outspoken about it.

“Personally, I don’t get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her,” Raquel added.

Unfortunately, although Scheana Schay and her fiance Brock Davies were in attendance at the event, they opted not to walk the carpet and were unable to answer the question.

Will Katie and Tom’s divorce drama play out in Season 10?

Bravo has officially renewed Vanderpump Rules for what will be its tenth season. Although there currently is no premiere date set, viewers will likely be on pins and needles waiting for the show’s return given all the drama in recent months.

In October 2021, after filming had wrapped for Season 9, Lala Kent was hit with infidelity rumors against her then-fiance Randall Emmett. Soon after, the couple ended their three-year engagement and have since been navigating how to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

Season 9’s reunion special, which aired back in December, also saw the end of James Kennedy’s engagement to Raquel Leviss. The pair revealed their break-up during filming for the special much to the shock of their co-stars.

Given that there have been three major break-ups since the end of Season 9, it is likely much of this will continue to play out in the new season.

Katie and Tom’s divorce news hit the internet in March, which means there is a high likelihood that at least a portion of the process will make its way into the newest season of the hit Bravo franchise.

Fans will have to tune in to watch it unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.