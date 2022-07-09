Raquel Leviss feeling ‘nervous’ to film Vanderpump Rules with ex-fiance James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss talks filming for upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules and dynamic with ex-fiance James Kennedy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has officially received the green light from Bravo. And with all the personal changes the current cast has gone through in the last year, there are plenty of stories to tell when they finally get to filming.

Although the upcoming season is bound to be filled with the drama viewers are craving, star Raquel Leviss admits she’s nervous about having to film with her now ex-fiance James Kennedy.

Season 9 focused heavily on the former couple’s elaborate proposal and engagement. However, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, by the time filming for the reunion had come around, Raquel and James had called off their engagement and ended their five year relationship.

With this breakup still quite fresh, and given the fact that James is in a new relationship with his current girlfriend Ally Lewber, Raquel’s nerves seem appropriate.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss says the ‘dynamic’ will be different filming with James Kennedy for Season 10

While appearing on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, Raquel opened up about her hesitancy to film Season 10 with James given their history.

“It’s going to be a different dynamic this time,” Raquel shared. “And we haven’t hung out since the breakup, so it’s definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I’m used to.”

Raquel’s tentative concerns about filming with James make sense. As longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers know, James isn’t known for keeping his cool and often experiences emotional and volatile outbursts. In fact, it was his short temper that allegedly led to the lack of intimacy between the former couple that plagued the relationship for two years prior to their split.

Raquel built friendships with cast members and is looking forward to the ‘fun’ of filming

Despite her potential run-ins with James, that hasn’t deterred Raquel from looking forward to hanging out with other co-stars.

During their conversation, Raquel told Scheana that she’s build some solid friendships with other Vanderpump Rules castmates and says she’s looking forward to filming with them.

“I’ve gotten really close to you and Ariana [Madix], Brock [Davies], and [Tom] Sandoval, and even [Tom] Schwartz,” Raquel shared. “So it’s gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film.”

Another new aspect that Raquel will be bringing into Season 10 is her understanding of what she wants out of life and those around her. According to Raquel, everything she’s gone through has led her to learn how to “embrace” herself.

Speaking about her past, Raquel shared, “I feel like I’ve either painted a picture of what I want somebody to be and then tried to help them become that instead of just being objective and seeing things for what they are.”

“Then also being objective with myself and expectations that I have,” she added. “Just a different approach than I’ve ever had going into filming.”

Fans will have to tune in when Season 10 drops to catch every minute of the new drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.