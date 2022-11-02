Ramona looked amazing in her outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Christopher Smith/AdMedia

She’s the life and soul of the party.

So it’s no surprise Ramona Singer fully embraced the Halloween festivities this year.

The 65-year-old reality star looked incredible as she posed for a mirror selfie this week.

Wearing a white and gold dress, Ramona looked amazing in the outfit, featuring long ruffled sleeves and a dipped hem at the front.

Adding a pair of white thigh-high socks with black bow detail, Ramona wore gold, pointed-toe stilettos to add height to her toned legs.

The star wore a large ring, chunky bracelet, and statement earrings to accessorize and wore her blond locks in curls that fell to her shoulders.

“Love #Halloween parties! My 4th costume party is tonight. NYC is back,” Ramona captioned the snap and included a champagne bottle emoji.

Ramona Singer stuns in another Halloween outfit

For her other costumes, Ramona Singer looked amazing as she partied as a “disco dancing queen.”

Wearing a pair of black pants, the Real Housewives of New York City star stunned in a silver sequined top.

Ramona added a pair of black platform heels and a pair of neon blue glasses to inject even more fun into the look.

Ramona Singer reveals her workout routine

Ramona is renowned for her trimmed figure, shown in outfits like the plunging silver dress she wore. In the past, she opened up about how she stays so slim.

Previously revealing that she does a combination of workouts, Ramona is a regular at Manhattan-based studio Exhale.

Other parts of her regime include weights and core training, being a keen tennis player, and running on the treadmill.

And while she’s an avid wine drinker, Ramona admitted that giving up alcohol has been the secret to her toned tummy.

“I’m not drinking so much wine anymore. I love my wine, don’t get me wrong. I still drink the wine. But I started with vodka. Unless someone is going to order a really good bottle of wine, I’m not going to drink that wine by the glass anymore for $15 or $20. I’m not wasting my calories on that,” she told Bravo TV.

“And I don’t eat dessert! I eat healthy. You are what you eat,” Ramona shared.

She finished up by saying that she has been drinking lots of water and getting ten hours of sleep every night to keep her skin looking healthy — as well as adding a product from her own skincare lineup.

“Ageless by Ramona, that’s the only product I use on my face,” she said. “That definitely changed my skin.”