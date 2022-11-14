Ramona Singer says ‘blondes have more fun’ while hanging out with Kathy Hilton

Ramona Singer may have a 51st close friend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Thanks to RHONY star Ramona Singer, scientists can finally put to rest that age-old question: do blondes have more fun?

On Friday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum and True Faith Jewelry designer, 65, took to Instagram to share her conclusions, posing for a selfie with former RHOBH star Kathy Hilton.

“It’s true what they say…” Singer wrote in the caption, “blondes really do have more fun!”

The seemingly unlikely pairing sent fans of both Bravo franchises into a frenzy. Had Hilton somehow infiltrated Singer’s famously tight squad of “50 close girlfriends”?

Were the two women – both reportedly friendly with former president Donald Trump – meeting to debrief from Tuesday’s midterms?

What did they possibly talk about?

These were just some of the questions on Bravo fans’ minds at seeing the two Housewives’ selfie.

Still, though they live across the country from each other, Kathy Hilton and Ramona Singer probably have much in common.

Both are successful entrepreneurs: Kathy – who is also married to Hilton Hotels heir Rick Hilton, and worth a reported $350 million – is a former model and child actress who went on to design her own fashion label, the Kathy Hilton Collection.

In addition to True Faith Jewelry, LinkedIn queen Ramona Singer also founded a skincare line, Ageless by Ramona, and a brand of pinot grigio.

Both Bravo stars are also mothers: Singer to daughter Avery, 27, who works in tech; and Hilton, famously, to Paris and Nicky Hilton.

Both are also polarizing figures on their respective franchises. Singer was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, and starred in all 13 seasons between 2008 and 2021.

Kathy Hilton, meanwhile, popped up in episodes of RHOBH over the years but wasn’t introduced as an official “friend” of the Housewives until Season 11.

Bravo fans had mixed reactions to this meeting of the minds. Some approved of the seemingly unlikely pairing, proclaiming the duo iconic.

“Give these two their own show!” one fan demanded: “The Simple Life but Kathy and Ramona.”

We would definitely watch this.

Other commenters harped on the pair’s politics, speculating that they might have met at a Trump rally.

Where Kathy Hilton and Ramona Singer met and what exactly they talked about, fans may never know. But at least we can be certain that they did have more fun.