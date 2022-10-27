Ramona Singer in plunging silver dress snaps a photo with Melissa Gorga

Ramona looked stunning as she showed off her silver dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Ramona Singer knows how to arrive in style on any occasion. She was seen at the Angel Ball looking stunning with fellow castmates Melissa Gorga and Jackie Mark Goldschneider.

She was wearing a gorgeous silver dress. The floor-length gown sported a deep V-neck with a silver string pulling it together.

She kept hair makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

For her hair, she decided to keep it down with light curls to frame her face.

Melissa posed beside her, wearing an asymmetrical velvet dress. The floor-length gown had fabric gathered by the waist for a flattering detail. She paired her dress with silver strappy shoes that were covered in rhinestones. Melissa accessorized the look with silver earrings and a statement necklace.

Jackie, on the other hand, wore a high-neck black dress. Unlike her fellow castmates, she sported a tea-length ensemble that hugged every curve. The black gown was covered in sequins and sported a high slit up the reality star’s legs. She paired it with silver strappy sandals to complete the look.

Ramona Singer does not like Bravo’s new RHONY: Legacy show

While a lot of fans are excited to see their favorite Bravo stars back for RHONY: Legacy, Ramona is not here for the spinoff. While doing an interview with Reality with the King podcast, she was asked whether she would do the show and she was not sure.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she told the host, Carlos King.

The RHONY reality star then had to ponder what the show would actually look like, and she wasn’t too optimistic.

“I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.”

She then went on to make fun of the idea referring to it as the “loser” show. It’s safe to say that the reality star made up her mind on whether or not to join the cast.

Ramona Singer stuns with friend Kyle Richards

During BravoCon, Ramona decided to take a picture with her fellow castmate Kyle Richards. The two looked absolutely stunning as they posed together.

Ramona was seen wearing a gold cocktail dress. The ensemble sported a low-cut V-neck for a flattering look. She paired the dress with strappy black heels. She kept her accessories minimal with a watch and a black handbag to match her shoes.

Kyle decided to do something different. Instead of wearing a dress, she went for a sparkling two-piece black outfit. She paired it with black shoes and accessorized her outfit with silver hoops.