90 Day Fiance couple, Jon and Rachel Walters reunite after two years apart. Pic credit: @rachelwalters/Instagram

After meeting on a karaoke app, one of your favorite 90 Day Fiance couples has finally reunited.

Jon and Rachel Walters first appeared back in 2018 on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but their love story didn’t end there.

After two long years apart and countless visa delays, Rachel finally reunited with her love from England.

Rachel Walters is back in England with Jon after 2 years apart

Happy to experience the simple moments as a couple, Jon shared a video of the two making dinner together.

Telling dad jokes as Rachel makes a pasta dish, the two are making the most of their limited time together.

Rachel also traveled to England with her younger daughter, which led Jon to realize that he messed up by not figuring out to assemble the car seat until the last minute.

Clearly overjoyed to be together, the New Mexico native shared a photo with her beau, and wrote, “Feels good to be back.”

The couple had informed fans in the past that this visit wouldn’t be on 90 Day Fiance but they did plan on continuing their story on their, YouTube channel.

The pair worked through many obstacles in the visa process, including Jon’s criminal history

When it comes to this visit, it was a long time coming as the pandemic caused major ripples to their relationship.

With Rachel losing her job, she detailed on 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined that losing her income put them in a tough spot regarding Jon’s possible visa to the United States.

Without an income, Rachel’s only options were to front $50,000 dollars or seek out a sponsor that would agree to take the financial responsibility for Jon for up to 10 years. The pair didn’t have the money and was hesitant to ask someone for an enormous favor.

Jon’s arrival to the US has been complicated from the beginning due to the England native’s criminal history. And while Rachel was able to secure a job, Jon’s visa was still denied.

Detailing that the only next step is filing for a costly waiver, the couple hopes Jon gets his chance to not be judged on paper.

Do you think Jon will ever make it to Rachel’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico? Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.