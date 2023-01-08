It’s a new year, new Rachel Recchia. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia is flying right past her “flop era” in 2023.

Rachel, the 26-year-old pilot who formerly led the most recent season of The Bachelorette with her co-star Gabby Windey, has shown that she is ready to leave last year behind.

The revelation comes as no shock for Bachelor Nation, as millions of viewers watched Rachel get her heart broken by the franchise — twice.

The first memorably happened when The Bachelor lead, Clayton Echard, broke up with her and Gabby after saying he was in love with both of them.

However, Rachel’s winner, Tino Franco, kissing another woman shortly after the two got engaged during her season’s finale presumably stung quite a bit more.

Now that the calendar year has ended, it seems as if Rachel is ready to move on from everything that happened in 2022 and set her sights, well, sky high.

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia poses on vacation to celebrate new beginning

Rachel brought in the new year in Mexico, where she has been sharing her beachy looks and tropical adventures with followers over the past week.

In her most recent share, the reality star arched her back on the edge of a hot tub, with the stunning view of the ocean glistening behind her.

Rachel rocked an all-white bikini that could be seen from the side while her slender frame took center stage for the picturesque snap.

“Exiting my flop era,” Rachel wrote in the caption, insinuating that she is officially moving on from all the trauma this past year has caused her.

The post was met with the utmost support from Bachelor Nation, including comments from her co-pilot Gabby, Bachelor in Paradise star Kate Gallivan, and her real-life roomie Genevieve Parisi.

“The flop is always just before the slay!” Kate wrote, with Gabby and Gen commenting, “Could never flop,” and “The queen has left the (flop) building.”

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Of course, there’s seemingly no better way to exit a “flop era” than by spending it in a tropical location alongside one of your besties — as Rachel did with fellow Bachelorette Michelle Young at the Villa La Valencia.

Rachel brings in the new year with Villa La Valencia

Over the past week, the two former Bachelorettes have clearly been enjoying their much-needed getaway as they have been promoting the Villa La Valencia Resort & Spa in Los Cabos.

The all-inclusive resort offers an extensive lazy river and an assortment of other amenities to make it one of the top-rated resorts in Mexico.

Michelle recently shared a carousel of photos during the vacation, which showed her enjoying her time next to Rachel and a few other friends. She shouted out the luxury destination by writing, “Thank you, @villalavalencia for helping me bring in the new year!”

While there’s no telling what 2023 will bring, less time on reality television and more time on the beach may be exactly what Rachel Recchia needs to take her from “flop” to “the top.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.