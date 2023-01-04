Rachel Recchia sizzles in a bikini while on a recent getaway. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

After a rollercoaster of a year for Rachel Recchia, it’s clear she is not letting anyone steal her confidence in 2023.

Rachel, the former pilot who led the most recent season of The Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey, has not been shy in showing off her set of new bikinis on her current trip.

The reality star is on a tropical getaway with fellow Bachelorette Michelle Young, where she has been keeping her followers updated on all of her tropical looks while hitting the beach.

To start off the new year, Rachel shared a mirror selfie from inside her room at the Villa la Valencia Beach Resort in Los Cabos.

Rachel’s natural beauty shone through as she posed in the circular mirror with one hand on her chest and her signature blonde hair flowing over her shoulder.

She was clearly ready to head outside, as she was simply dressed in a plain black bikini that featured a low neckline and high-waisted bottoms.

Rachel Recchia is enjoying a New Year’s vacation in all-black

For her caption, Rachel chose to wish her followers a good morning, accompanied by a smiling sun emoji.

Starting her 2023 with a trip to Los Cabos seems like the perfect thing for Rachel, especially after Bachelor Nation watched her get her heart broken by Tino Franco last fall.

Tino memorably proposed to Rachel during her season’s finale, and shortly after, admitted that he had kissed another woman while they were engaged.

While the raw, unedited segment of the two hashing out the situation was tough for viewers to watch, Rachel has since opened up about starting to date again — something she has had success with since appearing on national television.

Rachel has also been open about prioritizing herself, including her skincare journey, which she has been documenting on TikTok.

Rachel Recchia shares her beauty routine and skincare favorites

After becoming quite well-known in the public eye, Rachel decided to get real with her fans about the fact that she previously struggled with acne and has had “26 years of trial and error.”

In a recent set of videos, Rachel shared her favorite post-Accutane skincare products that she currently uses every day to keep her skin as clear as possible.

For a cleanser, the Bachelorette said she uses a PanOxyl cleanser, clarifying that her skin reacts to the ingredient of benzoyl peroxide the best.

Rachel also said that she uses a Tower 28 spray, which contains hypochlorous acid to aid in fighting acne.

@pilot.rachel this took 26 yrs of trial and error but these are my fav products post accutane ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

For her nighttime routine, Rachel opts for Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Exfoliant and the Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment to help aid in clearing dark spots.

With an elite skincare routine and a fresh amount of sun from her tropical trip, Rachel isn’t letting anyone stop her from glowing in the new year.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.