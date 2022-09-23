Rachel Recchia shows support for Gabby Windey’s relationship and DWTS journey  

Bachelor Nation’s Rachel Recchia remains a supportive friend for Gabby Windey. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 19 has ended, but Gabby Windey’s Dancing with the Stars journey is just beginning.

Gabby partook in her first dance during the DWTS premiere, and Rachel Recchia was in the audience to support her.

Rachel also took to social media to root for Gabby and encourage her followers to give Gabby votes in the celebrity dancing competition.

Rachel’s support for Gabby extended to her relationship with Erich Schwer.

Gabby got engaged to Erich at the end of their season, and the two are still going strong.

While Rachel’s season didn’t end as successfully, with her going through a breakup with her ex-fiance Tino due to his infidelity, she is still happy that Gabby found love.

Rachel Recchia roots for Gabby Windey on Dancing with the Stars

Rachel took to her Instagram Stories to snap a mirror selfie in the outfit she wore to Dancing with the Stars.

Rachel’s black mini dress featured a one-shoulder long sleeve with feathery trim.

She posed in a bathroom with her blonde hair in loose curls and her makeup looking glam. Rachel accessorized with silver earrings and a gold ring.

In the corner of the photo, Rachel wrote, “vote for Gabby.”

A Reddit post shared a photo of Rachel with a big smile in the audience for Dancing with the Stars as she cheered on her friend and co-lead.

The post noted that Rachel looked “happier watching Gabby dance than she has with any of her men this season.”

Rachel also took to her Instagram, where she posed arm and arm with Gabby and again encouraged fans to vote.

Gabby wore the dress she danced in for the video, a one-shoulder pink flapper dress with side cutouts accentuating her toned abdomen and legs.

Gabby reminded people how her name is spelled as she urged fans to vote through all possible platforms.

Fortunately, Gabby did advance to the next round after doing the jive to Harry Styles’ As It Was with her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy and receiving a score of 28.

Rachel Recchia shows love for Gabby Windey’s new love

Gabby finally confirmed her relationship with Erich Schwer during The Bachelorette finale, and she ‘hard launched’ the relationship with a series of photos on Instagram.

Gabby’s post received over 400k likes and lots of supportive comments, including from several of her The Bachelor Season 26 costars.

Rachel showed her support by resharing the post to her Instagram Stories with a red heart around Gabby.

When it was announced that Gabby and Rachel would be co-leads on The Bachelorette, many viewers feared the ladies’ friendship would be in jeopardy, but Rachel’s recent show of support for Gabby proves their friendship is as strong as ever.

