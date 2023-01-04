Rachel Recchia stunned in a red bikini on vacation in Mexico with pals, including fellow Bachelorette Michelle Young. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia started out the year in her “hot girl era,” showing off her curvy physique while partying with pals in Mexico for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The former Bachelorette appears to be enjoying the single life despite ending the year in a very different place than where she started.

Rachel confidently posed in front of the mirror in her hotel room at the Villa La Valencia Beach Resort and Spa where she stayed with a slew of gal pals, including fellow former Bachelorette Michelle Young.

The flight instructor wore an eye-catching bikini that featured red and black bottoms with a tie that came up around the waist, accentuating her stunning hourglass shape.

Her top was bright red with thicker straps at the top and a unique gold detail on a strap across the middle. It was definitely no ordinary bikini, and sensing her followers would most likely want to get their hands on it as well, Rachel shared a link to where she bought it.

In a second Instagram Story, which saw her standing on a balcony overlooking a clear blue sky and refreshing water down below, Rachel posted the link.

Both pieces are from Nua Swim, and Rachel wore the Rebecca Top-Terra which is currently marked down from $99 to $56, and the Leticia Bottom-Onca Preta which is also on sale for $58.

Rachel was all about the bikini pictures on her Mexican getaway, taking another selfie in front of a round decorative mirror. She wore a simple black bikini while her dirty blonde locks cascaded down her back.

She captioned the flirty selfie, “morn 🌞.”

Rachel Recchia split from fiance Tino Franco after he confessed to cheating

The Season 19 Bachelorette, who shared the title with BFF Gabby Windey, got engaged to Tino Franco during the finale of the reality series. However, things quickly turned sour after he confessed to cheating on her, which she confronted him about during the live After the Final Rose.

Despite the difficult split, Rachel appeared to be in good spirits during the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, where she told Us Weekly that she had learned a lot.

She revealed, “I feel like I’ve grown so much. I had to watch myself make so many mistakes on the show, which I’m glad and I did learn from. I’m taking all those lessons into my new dating life and figuring out what I really want.”

After the season wrapped up, Rachel and her co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey did a People magazine photoshoot, which is usually reserved for a star and their winner. However, the girls appeared closer than ever as they turned towards the camera with their dresses flowing in the breeze.

Rachel claimed in her caption that despite the journey ending differently than what she had imagined, she was so thankful that it lead to a friendship with Gabby.

Rachel revealed she’s a big fan of Spanx

Despite boasting 540k followers — easily becoming one of Bachelor Nation’s top influencers — Rachel’s Instagram feed is surprisingly empty of endorsements and partnerships compared to her fellow reality alums.

However, she does occasionally give clothing brands a shoutout if she wears them, and that was no different when she attended an iHeart Radio event recently.

Rachel wore an attention-grabbing strapless, bright red mini-dress that definitely left little to the imagination. Therefore, she needed some extra support in the form of Spanx, which she revealed in the caption she was wearing.

She joked, “two things in life that i am certain will never let me down- sam and @spanx.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.